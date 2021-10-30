LINCOLN, Neb. — Behind a stout defensive performance in the second half and forcing four turnovers, Purdue rebounded from its loss last week to Wisconsin and picked off a 28-23 win Oct. 30 at Nebraska.
The Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) hounded the Nebraska (3-6, 1-5) offense, holding the hosts to just 162 yards and forcing three interceptions in the second half. Purdue intercepted four passes for the second time in three games and held the Cornhuskers to just 36 yards through most of the second half.
“I thought this was a really big win for our team against a very good opponent that played some really good football this year,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “So for our guys to respond the way they did after a tough loss last week against (Wisconsin), I have had some proud moments (but) this might be the most proud I have been of our team. I thought they showed some great grit.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said turnovers were key to his team’s loss.
“I give Purdue a lot of credit. They stuck to their plan and won a game on the road in the Big Ten,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “You can't go minus four on turnovers and beat very many people in the Big Ten, and we played a poor second half.”
O'Connell was 34-of-45 passing for 233 yards and two touchdowns – one completion shy of tying a career record. The offense finished with 349 yards, including 116 on the ground.
The Huskers led 7-0 after the opening quarter on the strength of a 12-play, 82-yard drive that was capped by QB Adrian Martinez's 16-yard touchdown pass to Omar Manning at the 6:16 mark. Manning finished the day with a career-high nine receptions for 75 yards.
The second quarter saw a flurry of action on the scoreboard. Early in the period with Nebraska on its own 44-yard line, Jalen Graham stepped in front of a Martinez pass and took it all the way back to the end zone to tie it up at 7-7. It was his first career interception and Purdue’s first pick-six since 2019 when Cory Trice housed an interception against Maryland.
Martinez and the Husker offense responded quickly with a five-play, 75-yard drive in just 1:52, capped by Martinez's four-yard touchdown run with 10:45 left in the half to give the Big Red a 14-7 lead. Jaquez Yant did most of the damage for the Huskers on that drive, taking the opening carry 33 yards before adding an 18-yard run two plays later.
Purdue answered when O'Connell marched the Boilermakers down the field on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that consumed 6:57 of the game clock and was capped off by Zander Horvath’s 1-yard scoring run.
It was Horvath’s first action of the season since a Week 2 leg injury at Connecticut. He finished with 11 carries for 24 yards.
Again, the Cornhuskers pushed the ball down the field, but the Boilermaker defense held stout and forced a 33-yard field that gave the hosts a 17-14 lead at the break.
After Graham's second interception of the game in the third, O'Connell found Milton Wright for a three-yard touchdown pass with 2:47 left in the quarter to give Purdue its first lead of the day at 21-17. Purdue added to its cushion with 10:05 left in the game when O'Connell hit Jackson Anthrop for a 9-yard strike to make it 28-17.
The Cornhuskers cut into the lead with 1:44 to play on a 12-yard touchdown pass by Martinez to Rahmir Johnson to make it 28-23. The Purdue defense prevented Nebraska from converting a two-point conversion, and Payne Durham pounced on the ensuing onside kick attempt to kicker Connor Culp seal the victory.
Martinez completed 14 of 29 passes for 269 yards and two touchdown, and he rushed 10 times for 18 yards and one touchdown for the Huskers.
All six of Nebraska's losses this season have been by one score. The Huskers put up more total yards (399) than Purdue (349) despite the Boilermakers running 28 more offensive plays and possessing the ball for more than 38 minutes in the game.
Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran didn’t have a good day, missing two kicks – a 36-yard attempt early in the second quarter and a 39-yard try with 5:45 left that would have extended Purdue’s 28-17 lead at the time. He did finish 4-for-4 in extra point kicks.
“I just think Mitchell (Fineran) has lost some confidence,” Brohm said. “He is really just not swinging through the ball and popping that thing in the meat of his foot. It is hurting us. We need those points. (He) just needs to get his mojo back.”
Cam Allen had his fourth interception of the year and seventh of his career, while Chris Jefferson notched his first as a Boilermaker and 14th of his career.
Along with its four interceptions, the Boilermakers’ defense had 50 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack
Purdue returns to Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 6 to face unbeaten Michigan State, which beat previously unbeaten rival Michigan, 37-33. Kickoff time will be announced early this week.