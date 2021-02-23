LINCOLN, Neb. — Jaden Ivey scored 15 points, Sasha Stefanovic added 14, and Purdue beat Nebraska 75-58 on Saturday night.
The Boilermakers pulled away with a 19-4 run to lead 67-53 with about six minutes left. Stefanovic made consecutive 3-pointers during the stretch and Ivey capped it with a dunk. Nebraska cut the deficit to 10 points but didn’t get closer.
Purdue (15-8, 10-6 Big Ten) has won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak ended with a 17-point loss to then-No. 7 Michigan on Jan. 22.
Ivey was 6-of-12 shooting and Stefanovic made 4 of 8 from long range. Brandon Newman added 10 points for the Boilermakers.
Shamiel Stevenson scored 10 points off the bench to lead Nebraska. Trey McGowens scored all nine of his points in the first half. The Cornhuskers (5-15, 1-12), who wrapped up a stretch of seven games in 12 days with a 79-71 loss at Maryland on Wednesday night, have lost 12 of their last 13.
Postgame Notes
Purdue improved to 17-6 all-time against Nebraska including 11-4 since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. Purdue is now 3-3 all-time in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Purdue won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 17 (Penn State) to Jan. 19 (at Ohio State).
Purdue’s 17-point margin was its largest in a Big Ten road win since an 87-64 win over Iowa on Jan. 20, 2018.
Purdue is 4-5 in Big Ten road games, needing a win next Friday at Penn State to post a .500 Big Ten road record for the eighth time under Painter (2019, 2018, 2017, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2008).
Purdue has now won 10 Big Ten games in a season for the 11th time in the last 14 years under Matt Painter, and for the sixth time in the last seven years.
The Boilermakers have held 12 straight opponents to 72 or fewer points. After leading just 40-37 at halftime, Purdue outscored the Huskers 35-21 in the second half.
Purdue improved to 10-4 overall when it has had its full arsenal of players, with losses coming at Iowa, Rutgers, Illinois and Minnesota.
Purdue’s 10 3-pointers were its most since having 11 at Indiana on Jan. 14, 2021, a span of 10 games. Purdue is now 84-17 all-time under Painter when having 10 or more triples, having won 10 games in a row. Purdue is 40-5 since the start of 2017-18 when making 10 or more trifectas.
Purdue is 158-7 under Matt Painter when holding foes to 59 or fewer points.
Purdue’s freshman class tallied 36 points, 27 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocked shots. The Boilermakers are 10-2 when the group scores 30 or more points.
Over the last six games (4-2 record), the freshman class has scored 225 points (37.5 points per game), accounting for 51.8 percent of Purdue’s scoring (225-of-434 points).
Purdue’s starters outscored Nebraska by a 43-21 margin. Purdue is 10-0 when its starters outscores its opponents’ starters.
Purdue’s two centers (Trevion Williams and Zach Edey) combined for just 17 points and eight rebounds, just the second game this season it hasn’t produced a combined double-double.
Jaden Ivey scored 15 points with a career-high seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. In the last five games, Ivey is averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots per game.
Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points including 4 3-pointers. He entered the game 0-of-10 from the field (0-of-7 from 3) since his return from CoVid-19. Purdue is 17-5 in his career when he scores in double-figures, including 8-1 this season.
Brandon Newman moved into eighth place on Purdue’s freshman list for 3-pointers made with 36. He scored 10 points with seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Purdue is 8-3 when he makes multiple 3-pointers.
Zach Edey scored eight points with five rebounds and a career-high two assists with no turnovers in just 19 minutes. Over the last four games, Edey has scored 43 points with 23 rebounds in just 66 minutes of action.