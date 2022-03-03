It might be winter, with spring just around the corner, and your thoughts turning towards the upcoming spring turkey and open water fishing seasons, but right now is good time to figure out where to place your tree stands for next fall.
That’s right, winter, or anytime from after deer season until the trees start to bloom is a great time to find established deer travel routes. Of course, what you actually see deer do and their travel patterns you witness doing the deer season itself are also paramount for helping you plan your moves for the following season, too.
But paying attention to what you see while out looking for the shed antlers the bucks cast off during the winter can play a big part in you fall success.
If you shed hunt, you’re out anyway, so pay attention. Deer trails show up so much better in fall and winter. During summer and ear fall, trails and travel routes are harder to pick out, or heavily used trails may not look like much as the thick vegetation that grows can mask how well-worn they really are. In the nakedness of winter, those trails will glow and tracks are much easier to see and are more defied.
Case in point: The buck I killed last fall was a direct result of the winter shed hunting I did a year ago. During the winter, I noticed some very beaten-down trails that crisscrossed through a small clearing on the woods. During the spring through fall, the clearing is so overgrown, thick and nasty that you really can’t walk through it — but in the winter, you can.
Upon noticing the trails, I knew I needed a stand somewhere close. A week or two later, I hung a stand on the edge of the clearing, not far from a field edge, making it easily accessible, yet still close enough to the trails.
In my first sit in that stand, on Oct. 21, I arrowed a beautiful mid 130s eight-point buck towards the end of legal shooting light as he made his way under my stand on his way to feed in the picked corn field 20 yards or so away.
Had I not located the sign in that spot the winter before, I may not have even hung that stand. I always thought it was a decent enough place, but the sign I was able to see in the winter proved it.
That brings up another point — hanging stands this time of year can also be good. I mean, if you find a good spot, and if it’s obvious the deer use it consistently and year-round, then slip in and hang it now. It’s a lot easier and more comfortable to do so than in the middle of summer.
This can also be a great time to find some key information for the upcoming spring turkey season as well.
You have to remember, though, that the big winter flocks of birds you see now will eventually break up into smaller groups and spread out. Where you see them all now will change, but if you come across dusting, scratching and roost areas, the odds are good that there will be birds there come spring.
There is the argument that deer patterns can and will change, so hanging stands nearly a year in advance can sometimes be non-helpful. That is possible, but I have found that if you pay attention during the season to where deer are coming and going, where they are entering fields, traveling ditches, etc., and couple that with the signs you see in the winter, you should be in pretty good shape come fall if you hang stands in these locations.
I also keep a stand or two at the ready, just for those cases where I see a buck using a particular area early in deer season so I can set it up on the fly.
So, if you are out shed hunting anyway, pay attention to the signs that may help out this coming fall — or spring if you turkey hunt.