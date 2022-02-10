It’s a great thought: Hunting coyotes will, in turn, save fawns in the spring and help our deer herd.
While it sounds good and logical, it may not be all that true.
Yes, coyotes do prey on whitetail fawns, and there are plenty of reasons why we need to be hunting them, but don’t expect the results you are hoping to achieve.
In fact, shooting the occasional coyote just might do more harm than good, says Mississippi State University assistant professor Dr. Marcus Lashley. Shooting the occasional coyote will keep that one from eating other critters, but really doesn’t do much in the big picture of predator control.
“A number of studies have shown that the alpha female is very good at defending her territory and keeping other coyotes away,” Lashley said. “If you kill her, others will move in and fight over the territory. You may actually end up with more coyotes than you had to begin with.”
Coyotes are also prolific breeders, and it’s been shown that the more we kill, the larger litters they will have in the spring in order to compensate.
Don’t believe it? Just look at the coyote hunting groups in the area.
Each year they manage to kill an impressive number of ‘yotes, but the numbers stay about the same from year to year. Why do you think that is? It is a perfect example how well these animals do at adjusting their populations to predator control.
Trapping might just be a more effective tool against coyotes and helping out the fawns than hunting in some cases. The reason? Traps work 24 hours a day. It can be tough to trap coyotes, but a proficient trapper can set dozens of traps and hopefully catch a fair number. But either way, it’s doubtful that you will ever get enough of these predators to really make a dent in their populations.
The hard truth — hardly anyone has the skills, time or resources to put enough pressure on predators to make a difference. On top of that, there is little evidence that you can shoot or trap your way out of a predator problem in the first place.
Coyotes are highly-adaptable animals that have survived decades of persecution and control efforts by some very skilled hunters and trappers. Even the federal government has attempted to keep coyotes in check with little success.
So, if hunting coyotes won’t help the deer population, why do it? Well, because it won’t hurt it either.
Like any other predator with no predators above it in the food chain, coyotes should be hunted. It just may be the saving grace on your deer herd that you hope it is.
So hunt them because you enjoy it. They are quite fun to hunt and give you something to do during the winter. Sell the pelts.
Sure, they aren’t worth much, but it can put a little jingle in your pocket, and that is always a good feeling.