At this time of year, most outdoorsy type’s thoughts have shifted to ice fishing, coyote or rabbit hunting, or staying indoors and getting their gear ready for open water fishing and turkey season.
All are good ideas, but a late-season goose hunt can top the list for outdoor excitement.
While the duck seasons are now finished, the season stays in until Feb. 13 for Canada geese, and you can bet I’ll have at least one more hunt before it goes out. A hunt a few years ago depicts just how great a late-season hunt can be.
I thought my waterfowl hunting was over for the season, until a friend called and invited me on a goose hunt. I was him-hawing around on the idea but my son Nicholas loves goose hunting and was eager to go, looking at me while saying, “Dad, can we please go?”
That was all it took. The then-teenage boy who most of the time preferred not to hang out with me won me over. And so the stage was set.
That day did not bring the friendliest of weather as the morning wind and rain had me questioning whether I really wanted to go or not, but I knew that my son did, so my mind was made up.
We had the go-ahead to invite one of his friends along, so after church we got our gear ready and loaded the truck. By the excitement they exuded, you would have had no idea that the weather was less than desirable.
The rain turned to snow before we left and was actually accumulating prior to pulling out of the driveway, but the kids’ excitement kept me pumped.
As we pulled into the area we were going to be hunting and met the rest of our hunting party, we ran a couple of birds out of the area so we quickly got the decoys set up and got situated. We figured it would be a while before any geese made their way into our set-up so the conversation turned light-hearted and we shared some laughs and told stories of hunts past.
I remember about an hour into the hunt, Nicholas’ friend, Will, turned to me and said, “Man, I haven’t seen a goose yet.” I reminded him to be patient and that I expected that we would see some geese before it was over but that with hunting comes plenty of times where game is not spotted, so we would just have to wait it out and see.
The guys we were hunting with knew the birds had been using the area and figured they would return – there is just no telling if they would return before legal shooting hours elapsed or not. Will managed to have fun though, just being outside and sharing in the conversation.
With roughly a half-hour of shooting light left some distant honking gave way of an approaching flock of birds. We hunkered down as a pair of geese came gliding in. Neither of those two birds left the field, and just like that, the day’s events had changed.
The remaining minutes of legal shooting light found us covered up in birds with the boys shooting almost as fast as they could reload their shotguns. They marveled in seeing the geese cup their wings and lock up as they approached to land in our decoy spread.
Just as legal shooting ended, a few more flocks of geese came gliding right overhead and the boys were brimming with excitement. We informed them that legal shooting hours were over and that they had to simply enjoy watching the birds while also being thankful for the ones they had taken.
It was funny listening to them as they sighed, but even neater watching as they did not get upset, but rather, continued to marvel at the approaching birds.
The boys must have thanked our friends a dozen times for the great hunt, and they were excited to tell all their buddies about it the next day at school.
After we got home and finished cleaning our geese, Nicholas eagerly asked when we were going to have one of them for dinner!
Make sure to have all of the necessary stamps, licenses and your HIP number before you go. You must shoot steel shot and your gun must be plugged so that it holds no more than three shotshells total; two in the chamber and one in the magazine.
The warmer weather has made patterning geese difficult as they have been hop-scotching around; in one place today and another tomorrow. If colder weather sets in, look for them to become more consistent and establish routine feeding patterns. This is when to go out after them.
Good luck!