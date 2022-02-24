As I sit here writing the words to this week’s column, there is five inches of snow forecasted to hit the ground, with another winter storm being predicted for next week.
Plus, temperatures are in the single digits!
Now, there were times when I would go out and hunt in such weather, but not anymore. There will be better days. There are hardly better days for taking some time to take care of your equipment that has spent the last few months taking care of you.
Sure, it is a daunting task, but properly maintaining your equipment is crucial if you expect it to perform without failure when you rely on it most.
You probably oil down your guns after each use, for instance, but do you take them apart and detail clean them as often as you should?
Running cleaning patches through your muzzleloader’s barrel is a great, quick cleaning job during season in order to keep it somewhat clean and shooting accurately. But now is the time to disassemble it completely and perform a thorough cleaning job to prevent corrosion.
Archery equipment is no different. Waxing the string periodically is important, but periodically oiling and cleaning cams and wheels are necessary to keep them in good condition, especially if you have done any hunting in the rain.
We expect the most from our equipment. We put it through the ringer and expect it to work flawlessly each and every time. For the most part, it does. Most guns, bows and hunting equipment are built to withstand some pretty rough use, but ignore it long enough and it is bound to cost you.
There are also items which require at least occasional attention but are a little less thought of — and a little more neglected. If you use a release when shooting a bow, this is a perfect example. Now and then a drop of oil in the working parts of a release can add years to its life, and tighter groups in your target.
Likewise, today’s drop-away arrow rests may also need your attention now and then. Most require no care or maintenance, at least for years, but depending on the kind you have, a little oil or checking on screw settings, etc. can go a long way.
You will really notice the importance of this when hunting in extreme cold. I have seen at least one type of drop-away rest that required some maintenance to function as it should when the mercury plummeted.
Hunting equipment is not the only equipment that needs care. This is also a great time to start cleaning and organizing your fishing equipment. Hopefully your ice fishing gear is already ready to go.
Start by cleaning and oiling your reels and conditioning any rods that may need it. If you do not know how to properly clean a fishing reel, most bait and tackle shops perform this vital service for a minimal fee.
Now is also the perfect time to modify or improve your favorite baits and artificial lures. Sharpening or replacing dull hooks on your favorite crankbaits will surely put more bass in your boat this spring.
These are some examples of things that need to be done if you expect good things to come out of your trips outdoors. And now is a great time to get caught up on some of them. It is after many hunting seasons and before open water fishing seasons.
So, whether it is now or sometime soon, remember to take care of your equipment if you expect it to return the favor.