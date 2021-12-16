That sounds off, right? Most people typically think that confidence comes from success.
While success can be a component of confidence, so can failure. The fact of the matter is that experience is the real key to confidence, and confidence then, can result in success.
Confidence, not arrogance. I just need to throw that out there. Arrogance is not confidence at all, but rather a false sense of pride which can lead to the opposite of success.
Anyway, this topic comes to mind for my column this week as I look back to a stand we hung before deer season opened up.
I had a good feeling that the spot would be ripe for a stand. I really was not that familiar with the specific area, but I just knew that the overgrown clearing in the middle of a thick corner of timber would be ideal. The sign was there alright, but not overwhelmingly so like you’d hope to see when scouting out a new area. Still, I felt the area would pay off.
It was not on a field edge, nor was it in the middle of a travel corridor in the woods. It was not beaten down with deer trails worn several inches into the dirt, nor did it have a lot of trails crisscrossing through the area. Still, I had a feeling the spot could produce a good buck.
Over the years, I have learned that sometimes a stand needs to be hung in areas that many hunters would write-off. It can be a single tree in the middle of a prairie grass field. It can be a stand overlooking a ditch in the middle of open fields. Or, in this case, one in the corner of a thicket with no real indication of a specific travel route. Still, my gut told me this was a spot where I could catch deer cruising just inside the cover from the field edges and where bucks might like to stage as they wait for darkness before entering the fields to feed in the evenings.
So, I hung the stand.
What gave me the confidence to hang the stand there? Experience. Experience has taught me over the years that placing stands in such areas can pay off big-time. Time again I have relayed simply on the “lay of the land” as proof enough that I should hang a stand in such an area. Sometimes they work out well.
But see, experience is what gave the confidence. Not only the experience of finding success in such areas, but also the experience of failure. Take this spot in particular. I really wanted to be about fifty yards deeper into that clearing. My visibility and shot opportunities would have dramatically increased had I hung the stand there, however, experience has taught me that if I would have – in this particular case – that I would be getting too deep into the thick of things and could quite possibly run the risk of bumping too many deer on the way in and way out. So, I stayed back and hung it where my heart had me questioning it, but where my head told me to.
On my second sit in that stand, on an evening hunt as shooting light was starting to wane, I noticed a mature buck enter the overgrown clearing in the area where I really wanted to hang the stand in the first place. A minute later, he was standing seven yards in front of me as I drew my Mathews bow and quickly ended my season of buck hunting.
That buck, to the best of my knowledge, was bedded directly behind the spot I originally wanted to hang the stand. Had I done so, I very likely would have spooked him off climbing in. Experience (from having spooked more deer than I care to admit, or even count, over the years) taught me that the place to hang it was not quite as deep into the cover – and their likely bedding area.
So, yes, success certainly helps build confidence, and definitely vice-versa, but failure plays just as big of a role in building your confidence as well. Don’t forget your failures. Use them, instead, to help build confidence.