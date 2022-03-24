There is plenty of information available for those interested in learning more about turkey hunting, and lots of writers have spilled ink on various topics related to the sport.
One area which seems to have little discussion but has tons of importance is in regards to turkey chokes.
The choke you decide to use on your shotgun can play just as big of a role in whether or not you bag a turkey as anything else, and when it comes to choosing the right one, well, there is no easy answer.
I’m sure it was easier years ago considering there weren’t the multitude of chokes available on the market as there are today, plus the fact that screw-in choke tubes didn’t really rise in popularity until around the 1990’s. Until then, most hunters just hunted with whatever chokes their trusty shotgun had. At the most, they may have obtained a full choke barrel for it if it didn’t have one, but that’s even a stretch.
Today, you can find literally hundreds of different choke tubes made specifically for turkey hunting that range in price from $20 to $140 and when paired with the right loads can be lethal on birds at distances of up to 75 yards or so.
There is a price to be paid for being able to snap a gobbler’s neck at this range, however. That price is that if you have a turkey a mere 20 yards away, your chances of missing him are significantly higher with a high-performance turkey choke.
This is because in order to be able to kill a gobbler out to more than 70 yards, the shot pattern must be extremely tight and must remain tight at longer distances. When you squeeze the trigger on a bird at, say, 25 yards, the pattern is so tight that it’s nearly like shooting a deer slug at the bird.
So basically, if you prefer to hunt fields and open terrain, you might benefit from using an aftermarket choke that will enable you to reach out there and put the smack-down on a hung-up gobbler.
If, however, you plan to spend much of your time in the timber, you might want to back off on the choke a bit. For the most part, and especially here in the Midwest with its broken mix of woodlots and pastures, it’s hard to predict whether you’ll be in a thick river bottom or an open picked crop field when you strike that bird.
For this reason, it’s not a bad idea to have a couple of different chokes from which to choose, depending on your situation. Or, if you prefer to simply have one choke that will work in almost any situation, it’s hard to beat either a standard full choke or an extra full turkey choke from the manufacturer of the firearm you are using.
With the standard full choke, you can reasonably expect to shoot out to 30 yards with a .12 gauge, while the factory extra full choke should get you closer to 50. These are averages, mind you, not precise exacts. Each set-up will vary slightly.
Another factor to consider is the gun you are using. For instance, due to the increased effectiveness of today’s loads and chokes, a lot of hunters are switching to the .20 gauge as their turkey gun of choice.
The .20 gauge is also very popular with young hunters. The reasons are simple: less weight to lug around and decreased recoil felt. The drawback – less pellets and powder means decreased killing distance.
By outfitting a .20 gauge with a quality aftermarket choke tube, it can become effective at crushing turkeys at distances greater than 40 yards. Of course it would also be important to pair up such a choke with a quality turkey load if you expect to get the maximum potential out of it.
The load is equally important as the choke, so be sure to shoot a handful of different ones to see which one performs best out of your choke and with your gun.
The reality is that there is really no right answer when it comes to deciding on which choke to use for turkeys. I usually just use the extra full turkey choke from the firearms manufacturer. I have found that they tend to perform just as well, if not better, than the lower-end aftermarket ones, although forking out the extra cash on higher-end aftermarket one can stretch your lethal range.
Here again, different choke tubes will perform differently, so it can get pricey to try too many different ones. This is why I suggest just buying a top-tier aftermarket one if you choose to go that route.