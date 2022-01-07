MEDARYVILLE — It’s not the real thing, but Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider will drive a stock car painted like the iconic General Lee this summer.
Shadyhill Speedway in Medaryville has announced that Schneider will compete in the modified division in his orange-colored #01 stock car June 25 at the raceway.
Schneider has also agreed to kick off the evening by singing the National Anthem and Hollywood stuntman James Smith (Fast & Furious, Transformers) will also be on hand to entertain.
Shadyhill’s oval dirt track is located at about six miles east of Medaryville at 10554 West 300 North. It sponsors a number of divisional races each Saturday night throughout the summer.