NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (18-5, 10-4 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to four straight matches with the team’s 3-1 victory at Rutgers (8-17, 0-14), 20-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-20.
The win marked the 10th victory of the Big Ten season and extends the series lead over the Scarlet Knights, 16-0.
As a team, Purdue hit .267 efficiency on the day, and out-blocked Rutgers 12-9, an effort that was led by Jael Johnson, who posted a career-best nine block assists.
Grace Cleveland led the team with a .405 attack % with 17 kills and just two errors on 37 swings for her seventh match hitting above .400 this season. The senior rounded out the day with four block assists and a service ace.
Joining Cleveland with 17 kills was Caitlyn Newton, who hit .204 % and came just one dig shy of a double-double with nine digs.
Emma Ellis notched her fourth consecutive match with eight kills (8-4-20) and added one solo stuff and three block assists in the match. Her performance helped to
The Boilermakers will be back in action next weekend as they battle a pair of top-11 opponents on the road in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Purdue will face No. 4 Wisconsin on Friday at 8 p.m. ET and No. 11 Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both matches will air on Big Ten Network.