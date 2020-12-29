IOWA CITY, IA - Luka Garza scored 22 points, Joe Wieskamp added 17 and No. 4 Iowa beat Purdue 70-55 on Tuesday night.
The Hawkeyes survived some early second-half foul trouble for Garza. He picked up his third foul with 16:34 to play and sat for more than five minutes, but Iowa outscored Purdue 11-9 in that stretch to take a 58-44 lead. The Boilermakers got no closer than seven points after that.
It was the lowest scoring game of the season for the Hawkeyes, who entered leading the nation with 98.7 points per game.
Trevion Williams led Purdue (6-3, 1-1) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Newman added 11 points.
SEE YOU LATER
The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers only play once this season. Purdue had a four-game winning streak in the series and had won five of the last six games against Iowa by an average of 21.2 points.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, plays four of its next six games on the road.