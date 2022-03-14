WEST LAFAYETTE – The Purdue men’s basketball team was rewarded for its strong season on March 13 by earning the No. 3 seed in the East Region.
The 27-7 Boilermakers will play March 18 in Milwaukee against No. 14 seed Yale at the Fiserv Forum, the home of the Milwaukee Bucks.
The winner will advance to the round of 32, where it will face the winner of No. 6 seed Texas and No. 11 seed Virginia Tech.
The top four seeds in the East are Baylor, Kentucky, Purdue and UCLA.
The Boilermakers finished third in the Big Ten Conference with a 14-6 mark and sit at 27-7 overall after falling to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament title game.
Purdue is led by sophomore All-American Jaden Ivey, who averages 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Zach Edey averages 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and Trevion Williams contributes 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
Entering Sunday’s game, Purdue ranked third nationally in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage and currently boasts the nation’s No. 3-ranked offensive efficiency.
Yale earned an NCAA bid after defeating Princeton in the Ivy League Championship game, 66-64.
The Bulldogs are led by 6-foot, 1-inch senior guard Azir Swain, who averages 19.2 points per game while making 34.9 percent from deep on 195 attempts. Senior guard Jalen Gabbidon averages 11.6 points.
The Bulldogs average 72.3 points per game, while allowing 68.8 points per outing on the defensive side of the ball. They shoot 44.4 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from long range, making just 6.9 trifectas per game.
The Bulldogs average almost 13.0 turnovers per game, while forcing 13.2 miscues by their opponents and own a plus-0.7 rebounding margin. Yale’s tallest starter stands 6-feet, 7-inches and in the title game vs. Princeton, it played just two players that stand at least 6-feet, 7-inches a total of 40 minutes.
Purdue is making its seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance and has been a top-four seed in each of the last five tournaments.