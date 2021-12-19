INDIANAPOLIS — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams swapped roles for No. 3 Purdue on Dec. 18.
If anything, it made the Boilermakers even more dangerous.
Edey came off the bench for the first time this season, posted a double-double in the first half, and his presence helped open up the Boilermakers' 3-pointers in a 77-48 rout over Butler at the Crossroads Classic.
"We've got 10 guys that can start for us, but they want to finish more than anything," coach Matt Painter said, explaining the move. "Zach has had some struggles starting the game. The way Trevion played (against) North Carolina State, that factor is the reason for the decision. Trevion's ability to pass can maybe help a couple of those guys starting."
Jaden Ivey took advantage by making all six of his 3-point attempts and finishing with 22 points. Edey wound up with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while Williams, a preseason All-American, had 10 points and six rebounds in his first start this season.
The lineup change came after the Boilermakers (10-1) endured a rough week — losing to Rutgers in its first game after climbing to No. 1 before needing overtime to beat North Carolina State. Then came a week-long break for finals.
But instead of looking stale, Purdue remained focused. It reverted to its dominant early-season form and produced, perhaps, its most impressive victory all season.
"You've got to play well and we did not. They had a lot to do with that," Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan said. "They've cornered the market on elite size, and they've all gotten better and developed over time. It's hard to keep them away from the basket."
Butler (7-4) found out the hard way.
Despite getting 17 points from Bryce Golden and 11 from Jayden Taylor, the Bulldogs didn't have nearly enough to contend with their cross-state rival.
Jordan's team was missing starting forward Bryce Nze (shoulder), swingman Bo Hodges (knee) and leading scorer Chuck Harris, who missed the game with a non-COVID-19-related illness. The result: A four-game winning streak ended.
It didn't take Williams or his teammates long to exploit the size discrepancy. Williams opened the game with Purdue's first two baskets and Edey scored six points in a 10-0 run that gave Purdue a 34-16 lead late in the first half.
Butler (7-4) never recovered and when the Bulldogs tried to make second-half adjustments, that didn't work, either.
Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic strung together a 3-point barrage that extended the lead to as much as 36.
"Last week, I didn't think we were able to bring a physical presence on defense," Ivey said. "I feel like today we brought it, and we're going to need that going into those Big Ten games. We just need to be tight defensively. I was confident today, taking rhythm shots. I'm just thankful for my teammates putting the ball in my hand."
Purdue shot over 50.0 percent from the field for the ninth time in 11 games this season, shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Purdue also shot over 45.0 percent from 3-point range for the third time this year, making 50.0 percent of its 22 tries (11-of-22).
Purdue is now 20-2 against in-state opposition since the start of the 2016-17 season, having won nine straight games in the process by an average of 12.7 points per game.
The Crossroads Classic started in 2011 as a showcase event featuring the state's four most prominent basketball schools — Indiana, Purdue, Butler and Notre Dame. In July, organizers announced the December doubleheader would end.