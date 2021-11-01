WEST LAFAYETTE – On a Halloween afternoon, the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers (16-5, 8-4 Big Ten) stunned No. 3 Wisconsin (18-2, 10-2 Big Ten), 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26) in Holloway Gymnasium.
The Boilermakers served up its second victory over a top-3 opponent this season on Belin Court, having defeated then-No. 3 Ohio State in the Big Ten opener on Sept. 24. The win also marked the first win over Wisconsin since 2017, which also came at home (3-0 on Nov. 11, 2017).
Purdue hosted a block party, out-defending the Badgers at the net, 16-7. Moreover, Purdue made the opponent block work in its favor, limiting Wisconsin to just one block through the first two sets.
Raven Colvin secured a career-setting performance, ending the day with 11 total stuffs. Among them were 10 block assists, which not only are a career-best, but the third-most by a Boilermaker in a four-set match in Purdue history.
Setter Hayley Bush had a day of her own, posting her 10th double-double of the season and the sixth match with a .500-plus attack efficiency. Bush went errorless with five kills on nine attempts (55.6%) to go alongside her double-double of 49 assists and 14 digs.
Meanwhile, Jena Otec led the back row with 22 digs, marking the fourth time in the last six matches the graduate student has posted as many.
With a season-high 65 swings, Caitlyn Newton led the team with 17 kills, adding an ace, one solo and three assisted stuffs along the way.
Grace Cleveland put down 15 kills, marking the third-most since the start of Big Ten play. The Normal, Ill., native added seven block assists, also good for the third-most this season.
Emma Ellis was a difference-maker off the bench, notching eight kills for the second straight match, including the set one and match winner, the latter of which came out of system. Ellis added three block assists to round out the day.
With only two home matches remaining, Purdue will be on the road for the next four. On Nov. 5, Purdue will play at Maryland at 7 p.m. ET .