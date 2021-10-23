WEST LAFAYETTE — One week after upsetting the nation's No. 2 team in Iowa City and cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007, Purdue lost all sense of rhythm on offense Oct. 23.
The Boilermakers committed five turnovers as the nation's No. 25 team fell to unranked Wisconsin, 30-13, Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Badgers ran for 290 yards on 51 carries, throwing just eight passes in winning its 15th straight against the Boilermakers.
"That's their game plan," Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. "They're going to run the football. If you can't find a way to get the lead, they're going to continue to do that.
“Obviously, we didn’t come off the high (of beating No. 2 Iowa) from last week, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Brohm said Purdue “got exposed up front” on both sides of the ball.
“Other than George (Karlaftis), they pushed us back quite a bit,” he said. “Offensively, we didn’t pass protect very well, didn’t known anybody off the ball, missed blocks and we had to resort to throwing it almost every play. That’s not going to be effective if you want to win at a high level.”
Purdue's defense held firm over the opening 30 minutes, playing a significant role in the first half points. Down seven late in the first quarter, Jamari Brown stripped Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, and Cam Allen recovered the ball on the Badgers' 39-yard line. Four plays later, O'Connell found Payne Durham on a 10-yard touchdown catch.
“I thought our defense kept us in the game, without question, in the first half. They did a really good job and played hard,” Brohm said. “
The defense put points on the board for the first time this year when Karlaftis took a fumble recovery, again forced by Brown, 56 yards to the end zone to make it a 13-10 Purdue lead midway through the second.
"Our defense has done a really good job all year long," Brohm said. "We had opportunities in the first six games to get turnovers. The ball has bounced our way plenty of times, and our defense has found ways to capitalize on that."
It was Karlaftis’ first collegiate fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
On Purdue’s next series, John Torchio intercepted an O'Connell pass and returned it 37 yards to the 1. However, Chez Mellusi was stopped for no gain and quarterback Kendric Pryor had a 3-yard loss on third down. Collin Larsh’s 23-yard field goal knotted it at 13.
Wisconsin broke the game open in the second half, taking its second drive of the half 94 yards in just three plays for a 20-13 lead.
The Badgers’ Braelon Allen ripped off a 70-yard run to set up the touchdown, putting the ball on the 24 and setting the stage for Mellusi’s 20-yard TD run.
After the two teams traded punts, Purdue drove to the Wisconsin 29, but O'Connell was intercepted and the Badgers took the ensuing drive 71 yards for paydirt and a 27-13 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Boilermakers worked through multiple quarterbacks with Aidan O'Connell, Jack Plummer and Austin Burton behind center. O'Connell completed 24 of 32 passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, and Jake Plummer was 3 of 6 for 19 yards.
Tight end Payne Durham was an active target finishing with a career-high nine catches for 112 yards.
A week after snaring 11 passes for 240 yards against No. 2 Iowa, the Badgers limited Purdue wide receiver David Bell, the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week, to just 33 yards on six receptions.
However, Purdue could get nothing going on the ground, amassing minus-13 yards rushing and just 206 yards of offense. Entering the game, Wisconsin was third in the nation in rushing defense allowed at 64.3 yards per game.
In stark contrast, the Badgers finished with 290 rushing yards. Mellusi ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Allen had 140 yards and two scores.
Purdue defensive back Jamari Brown had his best as a Boilermaker, forcing two fumbles, recording four tackles and one sack. The last time a Boilermaker forced two fumbles in a game was Ja'Whaun Bentley in 2017 against Louisville. Jaylen Alexander led the Boilermaker defense with 15 tackles.
The Boilermakers will hit the road next Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. (ET) kickoff at Nebraska.