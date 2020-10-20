LAFAYETTE — Michael Keeran has been named the field manager for the Aviators 2021 season, the team announced Monday (Oct. 19).
Keeran has a history of championships in summer college baseball having won the 2019 Pioneer Collegiate Baseball League title while managing the Bancroft Bandits and also the 2018 Pioneer League title as manager of the Albert Lea Lakers.
Ten players off the 2019 championship team accepted professional contracts with five players from the 2018 team going pro including two players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Keeran is currently the head coach at Bismarck (ND) State College. Prior to joining Bismarck State in January 2020, he was an assistant coach at Valley City (ND) State University.
As a player, Keeran was a 4-year starter for Waldorf University (NAIA) and a two-time all-conference selection.
Keeran received a Masters of Organizational Leadership (emphasis in Sports Management) from Waldorf University in 2019. He earned a BS in Elementary Education from Waldorf University in 2017.
