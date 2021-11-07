MUNCIE — After a long day of volleyball, McCutcheon and junior outside hitter Chloe Chicoine thought it was best to send everyone home early.
Chicoine capped a 24-kill performance on match point to give the Mavericks a 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-23) win over Castle in the Class 4A championship match. The match ended championship day after three previous five-set matches.
The 4A combatants were each seeking their first state titles and both were making their first appearances in the state finals after long dry spells. McCutcheon hadn’t been to the state finals since a runner-up appearance in 1989; for Castle it had been even longer as coach Daniel Watson’s Knights hadn’t been to the state finals since 1981.
Coach Sara Sutter’s Mavericks, who came in ranked sixth, went home happiest after a phenomenal hitting performance by Chicoine, who racked up her 24 kills at a .321 clip. She was far from the only strong hitter, however, as the team recorded a .305 percentage – running up 49 kills against only 13 errors in 118 attempts.
McCutcheon (30-6) had little trouble in the first two sets, but trailed, 12-9, in the third before going on a 12-6 run to take a 21-18 lead. The ninth-ranked Knights (32-3) fought back to tie at 23-23 before a Liz Pelfree kill set up match point that Chicoine converted. Chicoine also had a match-best 17 digs.
Katie Kopsherver led Castle with 10 kills.
Following this evening’s match, Shelbey Carrico, of McCutcheon, was announced as the recipient of the mental attitude award by the IHSAA Executive Committee.
Shelbey ranks among the best students in her senior class with a 3.94 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society, serves as Student Council president, and is involved in the Good Decision Makers Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Honors Choir.
In addition to four years playing for the volleyball program, she will play her fourth season with the Mavericks basketball team this winter and her fourth with the softball team next spring.
She is the daughter of Donald and Linda Carrico, of Lafayette, and plans to attend Butler University to study criminology and psychology.
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, a corporate partner of the IHSAA, presented a $1,000 scholarship to McCutcheon High School’s general scholarship fund in Carrico’s name.