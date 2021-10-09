Boys Varsity Cross-Country
IHSAA Section 6
at Harrison (West Lafayette)
The top 10 individuals from non‐advancing teams and the first five qualifying teams from each sectional shall advance to designated regionals.
Team scores – Lafayette Jefferson 53, West Lafayette 59, Harrison 66, Frankfort 15, McCutcheon 129, Rossville 154, Clinton Prairie 159, Lafayette Central Catholic 211, Delphi Community 275, Clinton Central 276
Overall individual results
1. Elijah Stenberg (11), West Lafayette, 16:26.3; 2. Henry Balagtas (12), West Lafayette, 16:40.5; 3. Chris Uribe (12), Lafayette Jefferson, 16:44.0; 4. Preston Padgett (12), Rossville, 16:48.3; 5. Albert Rajwa (10), West Lafayette, 16:58.4; 6. Josue Bautista Ventura (12), Frankfort, 17:00.2; 7. Avery Huber (12), Harrison, 17:07.1; 8. Angel Perez (11), Frankfort, 17:19.6; 9. Jahir Montes De Oca (12), Lafayette Jefferson, 17:20.9; 10. Hayden Kemple (9), Clinton Prairie, 17:26.8;
11. Andy Melchor (11), Lafayette Jefferson, 17:27.9; 12. Leo Crampton (12), Lafayette Jefferson, 17:28.4; 13. George Hufendick (11), Harrison, 17:30.1; 14. Jaiden Goins (10), Harrison, 17:31.1; 15. Nolan Richards (10), Harrison, 17:35.4; 16. Keondre Garing (11), McCutcheon, 17:36.0; 17. Deven Arora (12), Harrison, 17:38.7; 18. Elias Rodriguez (9), Lafayette Jefferson, 17:39.7; 19. Daniel Sanson (11), McCutcheon, 17:40.2; 20. Ethan Getz (11), Harrison, 17:42.3;
21. Neven Chasteen (11), Clinton Prairie, 17:44.4; 22. Clay LaCosse (12), Lafayette Jefferson, 17:45.6; 23. Liam Rochet (10), West Lafayette, 17:46.3; 24. Lucas Persin (10), McCutcheon, 17:48.9; 25. Christopher Angeles (9), Frankfort, 17:49.1; 26. Charles Thompson (10), Rossville, 17:52.9; 27. Ian Lah (9), Harrison, 17:53.5; 28. Jacob Wright (11), West Lafayette, 17:57.6; 29. Yian Koh (11), West Lafayette, 17:58.7; 30. Nicholas Shedron (11), Rossville, 18:01.4;
31. Henry Salazar (12), Lafayette Jefferson, 18:06.4; 32. Cary Swick (11), McCutcheon, 18:10.7; 33. Ethan Fleischhauer (10), Clinton Prairie, 18:12.5; 34. Kipp Pickerill (10), Lafayette Central Catholic, 18:13.5; 35. Alex Thomas (11), Lafayette Central Catholic, 18:16.6; 36. Andrew Friel (10), Lafayette Central Catholic, 18:23.2; 37. Daniel Pritchett (11), Frankfort, 18:25.9; 38. Ethan Kerr (12), McCutcheon, 18:31.6; 39. Alex Lopez (11), Frankfort, 18:31.8; 40. Matthew Kain (12), West Lafayette, 18:34.1;
41. Drew Holdman (11), McCutcheon, 18:35.9; 42. Brooks Burnette (10), McCutcheon, 18:48.8; 43. Gabriel Freeman (11), Rossville, 18:51.2; 44. Marco Reyes (11), Frankfort, 18:56.2; 45. Alexander Brettnacher (12), Clinton Prairie, 19:04.2; 46. Brayden Eaton (9), Clinton Centra, l19:07.7; 47. Connor Roberson (12), Delphi Community, 19:33.4; 48. Mauro Lopez-Carrillo (11), Frankfort, 19:45.9; 49. Noah Martin (9), Lafayette Central Catholic, 19:49.5; 50. Diego Moguel (10), Clinton Prairie, 19:52.6;
51. Charles Geheb (12), Rossville, 19:58.9; 52. Espen McCarty (10), Clinton Central, 20:15.5; 53. Zach White (9), Faith Christian, 20:51.2; 54. Jayce Johnson (9), Delphi Community, 20:57.6; 55. Collin Dulin (12), Delphi Community, 21:20.0; 56. Calvin Jobe (10), Clinton Central, 21:41.6; 57. Brodrick Good (11), Rossville, 21:42.4; 58. Robbie Burton (11), Lafayette Central Catholic, 21:52.1; 59. Ozzie Meeks (12), Rossville, 22:17.6; 60. Brenden Whiteman (9), Delphi Community, 22:31.7;
61. Quinten Drew (9), Clinton Central, 23:05.6; 62. Thomas Comerford (12), Clinton Prairie, 23:07.5; 63. Eric Achor, Eric (11), Delphi Community, 23:09.6; 64. Caleb Pinkard (12), Clinton Central, 23:10.1; 65. Austin Beck (12), Clinton Prairie, 23:36.5; 66. Johnny Martinez (9), Delphi Community, 24:42.0; 67. AJ White (10), Faith Christian, 25:07.6; 68. Corbin Krebs (12), Delphi Community, 26:31.1.