LAFAYETTE — Baseball is known for its rivalries. In fact, it’s filled with them.
There’s Yankees-Red Sox, Cubs-Cardinals, Dodgers-Giants and Aviators-Rex.
Wait ... what?
The Lafayette Aviators and Terre Haute Rex have created a new rivalry to kick off the 2022 Prospect League season.
It’ll be called “King of the Wabash” and will feature a traveling trophy awarded to the team that wins the season series each year. This season, the Aviators-Rex will play seven games, and whichever team wins four will be crowned 2022 King of the Wabash and house the trophy.
The rivalry series is sponsored by Ruoff Mortgage.
“Rivalries always add a little extra to the season. And with us and Terre Haute being the only two teams in the Prospect League that call the state of Indiana ‘home,’ it just seemed like a natural fit,” said Aviators General Manager David Krakower. “We’re thrilled that Terre Haute shared our vision.”
Fans will not have to wait long for the rivalry series to kick off as the Rex and Aviators play their first of the seven head-to-head matchups in the season opener at 7 p.m. June 1 at Loeb Stadium.
The season series with the Rex concludes on Aug. 4 at Loeb Stadium with the trophy presentation following the game.
The Aviators, who finished as runners-up in the 2021 Prospect League Championship Series, losing 2-1 to the Cape Catfish, will be putting a special “Rivalry Series mini plan” on sale that includes tickets to all three games of the series (June 1, July 22 and Aug. 4) at Loeb Stadium plus a special Rivalry Series T-shirt.
Season tickets for Aviators games are on sale now at www.lafayettebaseball.com/tickets.