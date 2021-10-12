LAFAYETTE — The Indiana High School Athletic Association revealed its football sectional playoff pairings Oct. 10 and came up with some intriguing matchups.
All games in classes 1A to 5A will begin Oct. 22; Games in Class 6A will start Oct. 29. Kickoff will be set for 7 p.m. local time, unless otherwise noted by the host school.
In Class 2A Sectional 37, Lafayette Central Catholic (5-3) will entertain South Vermillion (3-5) on Oct. 22. The winner will move on and play the victor of Southmont (5-3)-Cascade (2-6) the following Friday night.
In Class 3A Sectional 25, Benton Central (0-6) drew a bye and will play the winner of Twin Lakes (2-6)-Hanover Central (7-1) on Oct. 29.
In Class 3A Sectional 28, No. 1 West Lafayette (8-0) will travel to Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (6-2), with that winner moving on to the next weekend to play the winner of Yorktown (5-3)-North Montgomery (3-3).
In Class 5A Sectional 12, Harrison (7-1) drew a first-round bye and will await the winner of McCutcheon (1-6)-Zionsville (4-4) .
In Class 6A Sectional 1, Lafayette Jefferson (5-3) travels St. John — a neutral site, to play Lake Central (3-5).
In Class 1A Sectional 42, North White (3-3) will entertain Traders Point Christian (4-4) while Frontier (1-7) will travel to Carroll (6-2).
Tri-County (0-7) drew a first-round sectional by and will play the winner of Clinton Prairie (4-3)-Clinton Central (2-6) on Oct. 29.