WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue soccer team earned its first shutout of the season with a 2-0 victory at Wisconsin at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two in Loves Park, Illinois, on Monday afternoon.
Freshman forward Nicole Kevdzija scored both goals for the Boilermakers (2-3), her second and third of the year. The Badgers (3-2-0), the defending Big Ten champions, were shut out for the first time this season.
“We knew we had to bring a different mentality today, and I thought from start to finish it was just a really professional approach,” Purdue coach Drew Roff said. “We came out from the start sharp, scored the two goals and then in the second half, we were looking for the third goal, but if it didn’t come, we just know if we kept the clean sheet, we’d be in great shape. I was very impressed with our players, they’ve played some great soccer this year, but maybe a little bit of emotion, a little bit of intensity was lacking at times, but today they put it all together and showed what kind of team they can be when they’re really bringing that mindset.
“The mentality was tremendous today and there wasn’t one player that went out on that field that didn’t give everything they had and played very well. Complete team effort and a really important one in our season. Today we showed what we’re capable of, and I’m very proud of our players, and I hope they’re very proud of what they did today.”
Purdue out-shot Wisconsin 5-4 and had a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal. UW had four corner kicks to the Boilermakers’ three.
The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Kevdzija led the team with three shots, two on goal. Junior goalkeeper Marisa Bova made two saves to earn the shutout.
Kevdzija scored her first goal at 7:08. After passing the ball to junior midfielder Sydney Duarte, she received it back and sent a strike on goal from the near edge of the 18-yard box. She scored into the far corner of the net, to the left of a diving Wisconsin keeper.
The freshman gave the Boilermakers a 2-0 lead at 27:40. Off a corner kick from redshirt junior Sarah Griffith, Kevdzija headed the ball in from inside the six.
The Boilermakers controlled possession for much of the first half and had a 4-1 advantage in shots, with UW’s lone shot saved by Bova.
Just before Kevdzija’s first goal, in the fifth minute, junior midfielder Teagan Jones sent a cross into the box, but an attacker was not there.
In the 17th minute, Kevdzija nearly scored on a header from Griffith off a corner kick, but it was high and her second goal of the match would have to wait 10 more minutes.
Wisconsin had its first good chance of the half in the 22nd minute, when the home side had a pair of corner kicks. Bova grabbed the first one before the defense was able to clear it out of the 18. Minutes later, Bova made the easy scoop on a rolling ball in.
Following Purdue’s second goal, the Badgers held the possession more than in the opening 25-plus minutes, but the Boilermaker defense prevented UW from connecting in the final third.
In the second half, Purdue withstood Wisconsin’s offensive attack, and prevented the home side from finding the back of the net. The Badgers had a 3-1 edge in shots, but Bova and the defense limited their opportunities.
Wisconsin increased its offensive pressure as the second half progressed, though Purdue endured the attack and continued to deny the Badgers prolonged opportunities inside the box.
The Badgers’ first shot of the second came in the 62nd minute, on a ball that went high. Purdue had a chance by junior midfielder Skylar Giacobetti two minutes later, but it was saved.
In the 82nd minute, Bova made a nice diving save to her left. On a shot from 25 yards out, she made the head-high catch to keep the shutout alive.
Two minutes later, UW had a shot that went wide, which was the final shot of the match.
Up next, Purdue returns home for a three-match homestand beginning on Saturday, March 13, against Northwestern. Kickoff against the Wildcats is set for 1 p.m. ET at Folk Field.