WEST LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Jefferson West Lafayette added some more hardware to their respective school’s trophy cases Saturday by earning a share of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Region 3 cross-country championship.
Jefferson and West Lafayette each scored 47 points to grab the title share. The other Greater Lafayette region’s schools – Harrison and McCutcheon, finished third (59) and fourth (129), respectively, to advance to next weekend’s semi-state cross country meet at New Prairie. Frankfort finished fifth with 132 and will also advance to semi-state.
The top five teams and top 10 individuals not from a semi-state-qualifying team also advance.
North Montgomery was sixth (182), followed by Benton Central (199), Twin Lakes (204), North White (236) and Frontier (250).
West Lafayette’s Elijah Stenberg (16:43.3) and Henry Balagtas (16:50.6) finished second and third, respectively, and Albert Rajwa came in fifth with a 17:04.2 clocking. Jacob Wright was 18th (17:28.3).
Jefferson’s Chris Uribe (17:00.8) was fourth overall while Jahir Montes De Oca was seventh with a 17:10.0. Andy Melchor was 14th (17:16.8), Leo Crampton was 16th (17:23.9), Clay LaCosse was 17th (17:24.5), and Elias Rodriguez was 20th (17:31.6) for the Bronchos.
Avery Huber was the top finisher for Harrison, taking sixth overall with a time of 17:08.8. Nolan Richards was 11th (17:14.1) and Jaiden Goins was 12th (17:14.9).
McCutcheon’s only top 20 finisher was Daniel Sanson (19th, 17:29.4).
Other area individual qualifiers not from a top five team are Justin Scott (10th overall, 17:13.5), of Twin Lakes; Sawyer Richter (26th overall, 17:47.4), of Frontier; and Juan Mata Pecina (28th overall, 17:50.3), of North White.
Qualifiers will now advance to the IHSAA Semi-State meet at 11:15 a.m. CT at New Prairie, where they will go against qualifiers from the Crown Point, Culver Academies and Chesterton regionals.
Those outside of the top 10 cut include the following, listed by school:
Twin Lakes: Chayse Andrews, Twin Lakes, 18:40.3; Allen Miller, Twin Lakes, 19:29.0; Bruce Ramirez, Twin Lakes, 19:46.7; Avery Condo, Twin Lakes, 20:01.2; Oliver Wright, Twin Lakes, 20:24.9; Alberto Perez-Castro, Twin Lakes, 20:52.3.
Lafayette Central Catholic: Kipp Pickerill, Lafayette Central Catholic, 17:57.0; Alex Thomas, Lafayette Central Catholic, 18:27.6; Andrew Friel, Lafayette Central Catholic, 18:36.4.
North White: Jesus Pecina Mata, North White, 19:43.0; Braylon Sipkema, North White, 19:52.0; Dane Hood, North White, 19:58.0; Eli Stearns, North White, 20:19.0; Emmanuel Grajales Rosas, North White, 21:34.7; Kevin Dahlenburg, North White, 22:08.9.
Frontier: Chase Harner, Frontier, 18:39.7; Dalen Woods, Frontier, 20:32.7; Devin Bushman, Frontier, 20:35.4; Adam Wheeldon, Frontier, 22:20.4.
Tri-County: Justin Kilmer, Tri-County, 19:05.0; Christian Wallace, Tri-County, 20:32.8.