WEST LAFAYETTE – In what will likely be the first of many postseason honors, Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has been named a second-team All-American by The Sporting News, the organization announced this morning.
The Sporting News is one of four entities that make up the All-American awards, joined by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Associated Press (AP). A player is considered a consensus All-American if named to all four lists.
Ivey has led the Boilermakers to a 25-6 record and a No. 8 national ranking heading into this week’s Big Ten Tournament. The 6-foot, 4-inch South Bend native is averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while also adding 30 steals and 17 blocked shots.
He is just one of three players nationally to reach those marks, being the only high-major player on the list. He needs just 84 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to become the second player in school history to have 600 points, 150 rebounds and 100 assists in a season (Caleb Swanigan – 2017).
Ivey has played his best against ranked teams, averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 14-of-34 (.412) from long distance in six games. He was outstanding in a win over No. 18 North Carolina with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, then added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against No. 5 Villanova.
He then had one of the signature moments of the college basketball season in an 81-78 win over No. 16 Ohio State, hitting a fadeaway 25-footer as the clock expired for the buzzer-beating victory. Three games later, he tallied 26 points with six assists and four rebounds to finish a season sweep of Illinois. He also had 25 points with four assists in a big win over a Rutgers team that had won four straight games against nationally-ranked teams.
Ivey tied a school record for most 3-pointers made without a miss with a 6-of-6 performance against Butler in the final edition of the Crossroads Classic.
Ivey has scored in double-figures in 28 of his 30 games played (missed one game with an injury) and has a team-best 11 games of 20 or more points, including double-doubles against North Carolina (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Minnesota (21 points, 10 rebounds).