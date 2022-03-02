WEST LAFAYETTE — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey has been selected as one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard.
Ivey is joined by a host of likely All-Americans on the list in Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, UCLA’s Johnny Juzang and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis. The initial list released in November consisted of 20 names, was whittled down to 10 semi-finalists in late January and the final five announced today.
Purdue is looking to become the first program to win two Jerry West Awards as Carsen Edwards won the honor in 2018. None of the other four schools mentioned among the finalists have won a West Award.
The 6-foot, 4-inch South Bend native is averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while also adding 29 steals and 17 blocked shots. He is just one of three players nationally to reach those marks, being the only high-major player on the list. He needs just 116 points, 15 rebounds and 16 assists to become the second player in school history to have 600 points, 150 rebounds and 100 assists in a season (Caleb Swanigan – 2017).
Ivey has played his best against ranked teams, averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 11-of-27 (.407) from long distance in six games. He was outstanding in a win over No. 18 North Carolina with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, then added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against No. 5 Villanova.
He then had one of the signature moments of the college basketball season in an 81-78 win over No. 16 Ohio State, hitting a fadeaway 25-footer as the clock expired for the buzzer-beating victory. Three games later, he tallied 26 points with six assists and four rebounds to finish a season sweep of Illinois. He also had 25 points with four assists in a big win over a Rutgers team that had won four straight games against nationally-ranked teams.
Ivey tied a school record for most 3-pointers made without a miss with a 6-of-6 performance against Butler in the final edition of the Crossroads Classic.
Ivey has scored in double-figures in 26 of his 28 games played (missed one game with an injury) and has a team-best 10 games of 20 or more points, including double-doubles against North Carolina (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Minnesota (21 points, 10 rebounds).