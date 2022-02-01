WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey has been selected as one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award given to the nation's top shooting guard, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.
Ivey is joined on the list by Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin, Baylor's Adam Flager, Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, Kentucky's TyTy Washington, Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim, UCLA's Johnny Juzang, Villanova's Justin Moore and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis.
A 6-foot, 4-inch sophomore from South Bend, Ivey is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from 3-point range. He is near a pace to become the third Boilermaker to average 16, 5 and 3 in a season in school history (Caleb Swanigan, E'Twaun Moore).
He was recently named the Big Ten Player of the Week and NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week after hitting what may be the shot of the year in the win over No. 16 Ohio State – a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Purdue an 81-78 victory.
Ivey was selected as one of 20 finalists for the Wooden Award yesterday.
After starting slow from long distance, Ivey is 39-of-83 (.470) from 3-point range in the last 17 games. He has scored in double-figures in his last 17 games.