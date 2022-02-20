TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Three hundred ninety-nine teams were drawn Feb. 20 and placed into brackets for the 112th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball State Tournament.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin March 1 and run through March 5, with the regional round slated for March 12 and semi-states on March 19. The four state championship games that make up the state finals will be played March 26 at the newly renovated and renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
In all, 395 games will be played in a 26-day span.
For sectional rounds, admission will be $6 per person or $10 for a “season” pass. Cost for the regional rounds will be $8 and $10, and an across-the-board $10 per game fee for semi-state contests.
Cost for the state finals will be $15 per session (two games).
Around the area, there are many teams that have a shot at winning their sectional, with the chance of taking it all on March 26.
Class 4A at Logansport
On March 1, Lafayette Jefferson (18-4) will play McCutcheon (6-13) and Marion (7-12) will play Harrison (15-6). On March 4, Logansport (3-17) will play the winner of Lafayette Jeff vs. McCutcheon, and Kokomo (13-7) will play the winner of Marion-McCutcheon. The championship will be March 5.
Class 3A at Maconaquah
This sectional will have four nights of play, beginning March 1 with Benton Central (12-9) taking on West Lafayette (4-17).
On March 2, Peru (16-1) will play Western (13-7) and Twin Lakes (15-7) will play Maconaquah (15-5).
On March 4, Northwestern (9-9) will play the winner of Benton Central-West Lafayette, while the winners of Twin Lakes-Maconaquah and Peru-Western will tangle in the second game.
The winners of the March 4 games will play for the championship the next night.
Class 2A at Winamac
The Winamac sectional consists of six teams. Rochester (9-11) and Lewis Cass (10-9) will play March 1; Delphi (3-17) and Winamac Community (8-11) will play in the second game, also on March 1. The winner of Rochester-Lewis Cass will play North Newton (9-10) on March 4, while the Delphi-Winamac victor will play Rensselaer Central (8-12), The March 4 winners will square off for the sectional title on March 5.
Class 1A at Attica
In the Attica sectional, Faith Christian (9-9) and Attica (0-17) will play March 1, with the winner moving on to play North Vermillion (7-11) on March 4.
Clinton Central (7-13) will battle Lafayette Central Catholic (12-9) on March 1, with the winner moving on to play Covington (7-11) on March 4. The winners from March 4 will play March 5 for the sectional title.
Class 1A at Tri-County
In the first game March 1, Tri-County (5-13) will face North White (17-3). In the second game March 1, Frontier (4-16) will play Pioneer (6-15). The Tri-County-North White winner will play Caston (14-6) in the first game March 4 while South Newton (8-11) will play the winner of Frontier-Pioneer. The championship will be March 5.