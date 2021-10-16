WEST LAFAYETTE — Harrison’s girls cross country team edged cross-town rival West Lafayette by a little more than one second Saturday morning won in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Region 3 Cross-Country championship.
Harrison won with 56 points, edging West Lafayette’s 58. Seeger was third with 68, followed by Faith Christian (123) and Benton Central (132).
The top five teams advance to next weekend’s semi-state meet.
The top 10 individuals not from any of the first five teams also advance. They include Kamilla Gibson, of Lafayette Jefferson, who finished seventh overall with a time of 19:58.1; Madelyn Sternfeldt and Lilly Roth, both of Twin Lakes (18th – 20:33.3 and 20th – 20:35.1, respectively); Frontier’s Emma Blissett, who finished 19th overall with a time of 20:34.2; McCutcheon’s Olivia Luban (23rd, 20:48.3); North White’s Sable George (24th overall, 21:01.8); and Lafayette Central Catholic’s Kate Hutzel (30th, 21:16.1).
Qualifiers will now advance to the IHSAA Semi-State meet at 11:15 a.m. CT at New Prairie, where they will go against qualifiers from the Crown Point, Culver Academies and Chesterton regionals.
Those outside of the top 10 cut include the following, listed by school:
McCutcheon: Kalin Moore, McCutcheon, 21:49.6; Olivia Criswell, McCutcheon, 22:22.6; Jocelyn Roman, McCutcheon, 22:39.5; Alexis Troxel, McCutcheon, 23:00.7; Abigail Fitzmorris, McCutcheon, 23:01.5; Olivia Carithers, McCutcheon, 23:10.6.
Lafayette Jefferson: Karagan Edmonds, 21:55.8; Michelle Perez-Ahuatl, 22:33.0; Oliva Hawkins, 22:58.2; Haydee Cepeda, 23:01.6; Erin Bloomer, 23:06.9; Italy Roman, 25:24.1.
Lafayette Central Catholic: Aubrey Bapst, 23:33.5.
Delphi: Sarah Perry, 22:53.6.
Twin Lakes: Ava Kaufmann, 22:14.7; Addison Bowsman, 23:16.9; Olivia Nickerson, 23:56.2; Ariel Davis, 25:03.6.
North White: Emma Rentschler, 22:54.4; Hannah Cosgray, 23:31.2; Riley Rentschler, 23:51.2.
Tri-County: Willa Wamsley, 23:38.7; Addison Sterk, 25:14.0; Ashley Ford, 25:26.9.
Frontier: Emma Dold, 23:54.1; Ashlyn Duvall, 23:54.6; Campbell Pekny, 24:00.1; Alea Reagan, 25:09.3.