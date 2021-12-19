WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue soccer senior forward Sarah Griffith and senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova were selected in the 2022 NWSL Draft on Dec. 18, the first two National Women's Soccer League draft picks in Purdue history.
Griffith was drafted by the Chicago Red Stars in the third round with the 35th overall pick and Bova was selected by the North Carolina Courage in the fourth round with the 45th pick.
"Today is such an exciting day for the Purdue Soccer family," Purdue coach Drew Roff said. "Sarah and Marisa have both demonstrated a tremendous commitment to their development throughout their careers, and to see their dreams realized is very special. They are two of the most talented, hardworking and humble people I have ever worked with, and I am very proud to be associated with them both. Congratulations to Sarah and Mo, as well as to their families. I can't wait to see what's next for them as they join the professional ranks."
The Boilermakers are one of nine schools to have multiple players selected in this year's draft. They are the only Big Ten program and the only team not on the east or west coast with two or more draft picks.
Griffith and Bova are the third and fourth professional draft picks in program history and the first in the NWSL. Parrissa Eyorokon and Lauren Sesselmann were both drafted in the 2009 WPS Draft, as Eyorokon was the 23rd pick by the Washington Freedom and Sesselmann was the 44th overall selection by the Chicago Red Stars.
"It is an honor to be drafted by the Chicago Red Stars," Griffith said. "I am feeling extremely grateful for this opportunity to play at the next level. I have so much gratitude for all my Purdue coaches, teammates and family for being a part of this crazy journey. Ever grateful, ever true! Boiler up!"
"I feel so grateful for this opportunity to go to North Carolina and work with some of the best," Bova said. "Being part of Purdue the last four years has taught me so much and I will forever be grateful. I want to thank all of the coaches and support staff, as well as my teammates, who have become family to me – you have made my experience so meaningful."
Griffith and Bova are each coming off record-breaking 2021 seasons individually as they helped lead Purdue to an NCAA Tournament appearance and one of its best seasons in program history. The pair graduate from Purdue with their names listed throughout the record book.
A Naperville, Ill., native, Griffith was one of the nation's most dynamic scorers this season. The NWSL Draft selection comes after she earned Second Team All-America honors, All-North Region First Team accolades and Big Ten Forward of the Year recognition.
Griffith is the fifth All-American in program history and the second Big Ten Forward of the Year. In her career, she was honored on the All-Big Ten First Team in 2021 and the second team in 2020, along with the 2021 Big Ten All-Tournament Team. She is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and served as team captain in 2020 and 2021.
In her career, Griffith scored 26 goals, sixth-most in the Purdue record books, with 11 game-winning goals, tied for No. 4 all-time. She had 61 points, No. 6 in school history, and nine assists, six of them game-winners, which is tied for seventh-most in a Boilermaker career.
Griffith was No. 4 with 117 shots on goal and No. 5 with 220 shots, as she played 5,182:21 minutes in 72 career games. Additionally, she tied the program record for career overtime points, with four, and is tied for No. 8 with two career multi-goal games.
As a redshirt senior in 2021, Griffith was second among all NCAA Division I players with 2.67 shots on goal per game, No. 4 with 4.81 shots per game, No. 5 with six game-winning goals, No. 6 with 16 goals and No. 14 with 35 points, all the best in the Big Ten. She played in and started 21 games and had a Purdue-record 16 goals and three assists for 35 points, second-most in program history, with a team-record-tying six game-winning goals and two game-winning assists. Griffith had 101 shots and 56 shots on goal, both school records, in 1,566 minutes.
One of the best goalkeepers in team history throughout her career, Bova was named to the 2021 All-Big Ten Second Team. She is a three-time Goalkeeper of the Week awardee, just the fourth player in conference history to earn more than two goalkeeper honors in a career. The Hartland, Wis., native was honored on the Academic All-Big Ten Team three times, was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2020 and served as a team captain this season.
Bova concludes her Boilermaker career ranked No. 2 in team history with 21 shutouts, a 0.91 goals-against average and a .807 save percentage. She tied for No. 3 with 29 career wins as the fourth player ever with more than 20, and also was third with 5480:14 minutes and tied for No. 3 with 58 games started in goal.
Bova's 230 career saves are No. 4 all-time, as she is the fifth ever with more than 200, and she also sits at No. 4 with 60 games played. Additionally, her 55 goals against is seventh-best.
In her senior campaign, Bova ranked No. 5 nationally with 2050:10 minutes played, No. 15 with 113 saves and No. 22 with a .843 save percentage. She broke the school record with her 113 saves as the first Boilermaker with more than 100 in a season, and her 15 wins rank No. 2 all-time.
Bova is third with 2050:17 minutes and tied for No. 3 with 22 games started. She posted a save percentage of .843, fourth-best in the record books, her seven shutouts is tied for No. 4 and her goals-against average of 0.93 is 10th. A 10-save game in the NCAA Tournament Second Round is tied for sixth-most in a single match all-time.
Additionally, Bova and Griffith earned their Purdue University degrees this weekend. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychological Sciences and a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Society.
Griffith was bestowed with a Bachelor of Science in Psychological Sciences.
Bova and Griffith helped the Boilermakers to a 15-4-3 season in 2021, their second-best record and second-most wins in program history behind only 2007. Purdue made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009, and seventh time in program history, and advanced to the second round for the fourth time and first since 2007.
The squad went 8-2-0 in the Big Ten and notched a runner-up finish, both tied for their best-ever marks.
Additionally, the Boilermakers appeared in the national rankings for the first time since 2009 and were ranked in seven consecutive weeks to conclude the year at No. 24 in the final poll.