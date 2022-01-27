TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Indiana’s version of March Madness officially begins next week for high school girls basketball.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 1, and run through Saturday, Feb. 5, with the regional round slated for Feb. 12 and semi-states on Feb. 19.
The four state championship games that make up the state finals will be played at the newly renovated and renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Admission to the respective sectional basketball tournament sites is $6 per session or $10 for the “season.”
Class 4A at Marion
Lafayette Jefferson (3-17) opens the tournament facing host Marion (2-17) on Feb. 1, while Harrison (13-6) takes on Kokomo (12-6) and Northwestern (15-4) goes up against McCutcheon (12-9) on Feb. 2.
Logansport (6-18) will face the Marion-Jefferson winner on Feb. 4, while the winners of Kokomo-Harrison and Northwester-McCutcheon will square off in the semifinals, also on Feb. 4.
The championship will be Feb. 5.
Class 3A at West Lafayette
Western (12-9) will face Maconaquah (14-6) and West Lafayette (12-8) takes on Benton Central (22-1). Those games take place Feb. 1.
Twin Lakes (17-4) will play the Western-Maconaquah winner while Peru (4-16) will take on the West Lafayette-Benton Central victor. Both games will be Feb. 4.
The championship game will be Feb. 5
Benton Central is the favorite, having won four consecutive sectional titles, including last year’s 66-36 thrashing over host Twin Lakes. This season, two of Twin Lakes’ four losses are to the Bison (44-37 on Nov. 20, and 69-55 on Dec. 14).
Likewise, West Lafayette faces an uphill climb against Benton Central, which is ranked No. 14 (through games played as of Jan. 22) in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ hoops poll. Westside fell to the Bison, 60-37, on Dec. 9, 2021.
Class 3A at Knox
Kankakee Valley is one of five teams competing in the sectional and will take on New Prairie in the tournament opener Feb. 1. The winner advances to the Feb. 4 semifinal against host Knox. In the other semifinal, Culver Academies will play Wheeler on Feb. 4, with that day’s winners battling for the sectional title on Feb. 5.
Class 3A at Attica
Sectional favorite Lafayette Central Catholic (16-4) drew a first-round bye and will play in the Feb. 4 semifinal against the winner of Clinton Central (12-8)-Faith Christian (8-12), which will be played Feb. 1. In the other game, North Vermillion (14-7) takes on Covington (7-8) on Feb. 1, with the winner facing Attica (0-16) in the sectional semifinal on Feb. 4. Winners from the Feb. 4 game will play for the sectional title Feb. 5.
Class 2A at Rensselaer Central
The host Bombers (13-6) open the tournament Feb. 1 against Winamac (7-14), while Boone Grove (11-7) takes on Hebron (2-16), North Newton (7-8) faces Westville (9-10), and North Judson-San Pierre (6-16) takes on South Central (22-0). The Rensselaer-Winamac winner will face the Boone Grove-Hebron victor in the Feb. 4 semifinal, as will the winners of North Newton-Westville and North Judson-South Central.
The sectional title will be Feb. 5 at Rensselaer Central High School.
Class 1A at North White
North White will host the sectional. It will start with Frontier (8-10) playing Caston (15-5) on Feb. 1. In the teams’ meeting earlier this season, Caston took a 59-30 victory over the Falcons, although a scrappy Frontier squad was only down by single digits at halftime.
Two games on Feb. 4 will feature South Newton (1-14) going against North White (14-6) and Tri-County (8-9) facing the Caston-Frontier winner. Winners from those games will square off in the sectional title game Feb. 5 at North White Jr./Sr. High School.
North White is the favorite to win by virtue of its regular season outcomes against South Newton and Caston. The Vikings shellacked the South Newton, 51-4, and Caston, 42-29.
Class 1A at Morgan Township
Covenant Christian (16-4) kicks off its tournament drive Feb. 2 with its opener against Kouts (15-6), where they hope to avenge a 63-42 November loss to the Fillies. The winner moves on to the semifinal Feb. 4 against the winner of Marquette Catholic (9-11) vs. 21st Century-Gary (3-8), which will also be played Feb. 2.
Host Morgan Township (9-11) opens the sectional Feb. 1 with a game against Washington Township (14-4), with that winner moving on to the Feb. 4 semifinal against Hammond Academy of Science and Tech (1-7). The winners from the two Feb. 4 games will move on to the sectional final Feb. 5.
Notes
Covenant Christian in DeMotte and 21st Century-Hary are two of 29 teams in all of Class A seeking their first-ever sectional championship. Both are competing in the same sectional; Benton Central has won 23 all-time sectional championships, including four straight coming into this postseason; Lafayette Central Catholic has won three state championships and will be seeking its fourth this postseason; the number of schools entered in the 2021-22 high school girls basketball tournament is 389 (101 in 4A, 96 in 3A, 99 in 2A and 93 in 1A); The tournament will see 385 games played in a 26-day span; defending state champions are Crown Point (4A), Silver Creek (3A), Linton-Stockton (2A) and Pioneer (1A). Each is currently enjoying seven-game state tournament win streaks.