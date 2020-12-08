WEST LAFAYETTE — After trailing by as many as 21 points, Purdue pulled within a touchdown in the fourth quarter on an 89-yard score by David Bell, but Nebraska responded and closed out a 37-27 final Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Quarterback Jack Plummer and Bell teamed up for the Boilermakers’ first 80-yard reception since an 82-yard touchdown pass from David Blough to Terry Wright in a November 2018 win vs. Iowa. Plummer also threw 20-yard touchdown passes to King Doerue and Payne Durham as part of a 334-yard passing effort.
But Purdue (2-4 B1G) was ineffective running the ball again and had no choice but to throw it often after falling behind 17-0 early. After negative plays on sacks and a late lateral, the Boilermakers finished with a net total of -2 rushing yards. The running backs and wide receivers totaled 30 yards on 11 rush attempts.
There were no turnovers committed, but it was a penalty-marred affair. Both teams were charged with over 100 yards in penalties – 11 for 126 yards for Purdue and nine for 107 for Nebraska.
Three consecutive penalties in the fourth quarter summed up the frustrations of both teams. Leading 34-27, the Huskers (2-4 B1G) were flagged for consecutive holding penalties, setting up a second-and-21 play at the 11-yard line. Quarterback Adrian Martinez overthrew his receiver on the play, but Dedrick Mackey was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a late hit in the back of the receiver. The penalty gave the visitors a first down and they went on to drive for a 32-yard field goal that accounted for the game’s final margin.
With 12:16 remaining in the game, two Nebraska defensive backs collided around the 40-yard line as Bell made the catch and proceeded to run untouched for the 89-yard touchdown, making it a seven-point game after the Boilermakers had trailed 34-13 early in the third quarter. Otherwise, the Huskers did a fine job of finishing tackles on Purdue pass catchers. Bell registered 10 catches for 132 yards, gaining only 43 yards on his other nine catches. Rondale Moore finished with 13 catches for 78 yards. The two standout receivers accounted for 30 of the team’s 46 targets.
Tyler Coyle led the defense with 11 tackles (eight solo) and batted down a pass on Nebraska’s fourth-and-two play late in the game. Derrick Barnes was credited with nine tackles (eight solo) despite sitting out the first half. Jaylan Alexander (eight tackles) and Jack Sullivan each registered a pair of tackles for loss. Sullivan accounted for Purdue’s lone sack.
Jackson Anthrop blocked a punt and the Boilermakers recovered it at the 20-yard line with 19 seconds remaining in the first half. It was Purdue’s first blocked punt since October 2017 at Wisconsin. On the last offensive play of the half, Plummer connected a pass to Bell in the southwest corner of the end zone. But Bell’s foot came down out of bounds. The Boilermakers had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by J.D. Dellinger on the final play of the half, cutting the visitors’ lead to 27-13.
Purdue closes out the regular season next Saturday with the annual Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game vs. Indiana. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.