WEST LAFAYETTE — After making history as the first Boilermaker and the first player from the state of Indiana to make the Olympic team, Annie Drews led Team USA to its first ever Olympic gold medal. The team took down undefeated Brazil in straight sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-14).
Drews recorded 15 points in the win, including 14 kills and one block, which came in the penultimate point.
The Elkhart native played for Purdue 2012-2015, where she was named an AVCA All-American in 2014 and 2015.
Since graduating from Purdue with a degree in hospitality and tourism management, Drews was named the 2019 USAV Female Indoor Player of the Year, 2019 FIVB Best Opposite, 2019 FIVB Most Valuable Player, in addition to earning multiple team medals (three gold, one silver and a bronze) in the FIVB world stage.