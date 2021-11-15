WEST LAFAYETTE — The No. 24 Purdue soccer team advanced in the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 double overtime victory over Loyola Chicago on Nov. 13 at Folk Field.
Senior forward Sarah Griffith scored the game-winner in the 104th minute, her school-record 16th goal of the season and record-tying sixth game-winning goal in 2021.
In the tournament for the seventh time in program history and first since 2009, the Boilermakers (15-4-2) reached the second round for the fourth time ever and first since 2007. A lively crowd of 1,082 was on hand as Purdue hosted the tournament for the second time, along with 2007.
With their 15th victory of the season, the 2021 Boilermakers have sole possession of the second-most wins and the second-best record in the team’s 24-year history.
“We got off to a little bit of a tough start, but we grabbed a hold of the game in the middle of the first half, and I thought after that we were very good, created some good chances,” Purdue coach Drew Roff said. “Their goalkeeper was up to the task several times, I thought she did a fantastic job. But, we did a great job in the back.”
Purdue advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament to face third-seeded Notre Dame. The matchup is set for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Boilermakers out-shot the Ramblers (13-3-2) 22-13 on Saturday night, as the home side took the last 10 shots in the contest, including all five in the two overtime periods. Purdue had a 14-6 advantage in shots on goal. Loyola had four corner kicks, all in the first half, to Purdue’s three.
Griffith registered a game-best six shots, all on target. Freshman forward Gracie Dunaway had five shots, two on goal, and senior forward Ally Mussallem had four shots, two on frame. Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova stopped all six shots she faced and Loyola’s goalkeeper had 13 saves.
Both Griffith and Bova’s performance saw them continue to rise in the Boilermaker record books. Griffith’s goal was her 16th of the season to extend her school record, and it was the 26th of her career to continue to rank No. 6. She netted her program-record-tying sixth game-winning goal in 2021 and the 11th of her career, now tied for No. 4 all-time.
Additionally, Griffith’s 34 points is now tied for second-most in a single season and her 60 career points moves her into a tie for sixth.
Bova’s first save of the night, her 98th of the season, broke the Purdue record, and she now has 103, while her 220 career saves continues to be fourth-most.
The shutout was Bova’s seventh in 2021, tied for No. 3, and her 21 career clean sheets remains No. 2 all-time. She is alone in second place with 15 wins this year and tied for No. 3 with 29 career victories.
Bova also moved up the list for games started by a goalkeeper in a season (21, sixth) and in a career (59, tied for fourth).
Additionally, fifth-year defender Maya Lambert played in her 89th career game, tied for No. 2 all-time.
Saturday night’s game-winning goal came at 103:47, as Griffith scored from 20 yards out. She received the ball at the edge of the 18-yard box and, one-on-one with a defender, dribbled to her right into the box, then to her left outside of it. Griffith found enough space just outside the box and fired a left-footed shot into the far corner of the net. One its way, the ball bounced once, five yards from the goal line, between the legs of sophomore forward Callie Ingram.
The game-winning goal came on the 22nd shot of the night for the Boilermakers, and it was the 10th unanswered shot, as the Purdue defense held Loyola without a shot after the 78th minute.
Each team had six shots, four on goal in the first half. Bova made her first stop and Griffith and senior defender Teagan Jones had opportunities saved in the opening 11 minutes. Dunaway and Mussallem each had chances stopped later in the half after Bova made two more saves.
Purdue had an 11-7 edge in shots, with six on target to Loyola’s two, in the second half. After senior defender Skylurr Patrick had a blocked shot in the 57th minute, Griffith wove through several defenders and took a shot, but the Rambler keeper made a nice save in the 64th minute. Griffith and senior midfielder Sydney Duarte then had shots saved less than 10 minutes later.
Dunaway had a pair of blocked shots with just under 10 minutes left in regulation, and Mussallem almost won it in the final minute, as the Boilermakers had a shot saved and blocked.
In the first overtime, it was Dunaway and senior forward Aly Mielke with Purdue’s best chances as the home side had two shots and the visitors none. Griffith’s game-winner in the second overtime was the third shot and first shot on goal in the final overtime session.