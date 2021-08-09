WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue men’s golfers Nick Dentino and Joe Weiler look to put a cap on their strong summers, competing in the 121st United States Amateur Championship in Oakmont, Pa.
The championship will be at both the prestigious Oakmont Country Club and the Longue Vue Club, as 312 competitors begin a grueling week in search of becoming America’s amateur champion.
Oakmont is one of America’s greatest golf courses, having hosted nine U.S. Opens, two U.S. Women’s Opens, five U.S. Amateurs and three PGA Championships. It’s ranked No. 4 on Golf Digest’s latest version of America’s Top 100 courses and is littered with history along with 210 deep bunkers.
Wednesday’s first round consists of 32 matches. Thursday’s action will be the second (16 matches) and third rounds (eight matches) of match play. Friday’s play will consist of the quarterfinals, the semifinals will be hosted on Saturday and the 36-hole championship match will be on Sunday. NBC, the Golf Channel and Peacock will broadcast live.
Weiler has had an outstanding summer leading into his final year at Purdue. The Bloomington native has moved to No. 218 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (from 261 at the start of the summer) after winning the Northern Amateur, placing 12th at the Monroe Invitational, finishing 18th at the Dogwood Invitational and third at the Northeast Amateur. He placed second at last year’s Big Ten Championship and was named a PING All-Midwest Region selection for the second straight year in 2021.
Dentino has also had a strong summer, placing fourth at both the Indiana Amateur and the Indiana Open. He had an excellent freshman seasons two years ago for the Boilermakers, setting the school record for lowest stroke average by a freshman in Purdue history (73.05).
Both Weiler and Dentino were medalists at regional qualifying respectively. Weiler won by five shots at Sand Creek Golf Club on July 19, while Dentino won by one shot at The Country Club at Pepper Pike, Ohio, also on July 19.