WEST LAFAYETTE - The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved a $45.4 million renovation of Ross-Ade Stadium as phase one of a multi-phase approach to enhance the Purdue Football game day atmosphere, improve the overall fan experience and further enhance nutritional support for student-athletes.
In addition, entering his sixth season as Purdue's head football coach, Jeff Brohm has agreed to a contract extension through 2027.
"We are fortunate at Purdue to have the fan and donor support necessary to continue investing in our sport programs and facilities," said Mike Bobinski, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics. "After such an exciting 2021 season of Purdue football, we are pleased to announce an extension of head coach Jeff Brohm's contract, and an initial set of enhancements to Ross-Ade Stadium that will benefit both the student-athlete and fan experience."
A program with a combined nine wins in the four seasons prior to Brohm's arrival, Purdue matched that output in one season – a memorable 2021 campaign – as the Boilermakers continue their rise under Brohm's leadership.
"We are excited about the progress we have made over the past five years," Brohm said. "We look forward to continuing to build our program into the future. I would like to thank our administration and fans for their support and our players and staff for their hard work and dedication. It is an honor to be the head football coach at Purdue."
The approval granted for Ross-Ade's phase one includes plans for renovations including the construction of a new team entrance/tunnel from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex to Rohrman Field, the conversion of the existing team store into a student-athlete nutrition/dining facility and the construction of a concourse connector adjoining additional seating in the south end zone.
"These renovations will make a huge difference for our student-athletes and enhance the overall fan experience at Ross-Ade," Brohm said. "We are grateful to our fans, donors, the Board of Trustees, Mike Bobinski, and President Daniels for their commitment to the growth and success of Purdue football. This project will have a positive impact on our program for years to come."
With a successful Purdue football team returning numerous starters, and showing record growth in attendance over the last five seasons, the time is now to continue strategic investments to ensure the continued success of Purdue football.
Full details regarding the scope of phase one renovations will be shared in the coming months. Plans to follow with additional phased renovations will be outlined and communicated as they are further developed. All renovations are wholly funded through donor gifts.
"Our department and the John Purdue Club are looking forward to engaging with our alumni and supporters who are passionate about elevating Purdue Football to new heights," Bobinski said. "Their support will be crucial in helping additional phases of this project become a reality."