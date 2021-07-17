WEST LAFAYETTE – The Golf Coaches Association of America and PING have announced that Cole Bradley has been selected as am honorable mention All-American.
Bradley becomes the first Purdue men's golfer to earn All-America status since Shiv Kapur in 2004 (honorable mention). He is the 20th player in Purdue history to be named an All-American and just the sixth player in the last 40 years to be honored.
Bradley finished the season on a tear, winning the NCAA Noblesville Regional, then finishing 39th at the NCAA National Championships after holding the lead after the first round. He became the first Purdue golfer to play in the final round since Kapur in 2004. His finish was the sixth-best finish for a Purdue golfer at the National Championships since 1980.
Bradley also earned PING All-Midwest Region honors as well as second-team All-Big Ten accoloades. Bradley finished the season with a 72.46 stroke average and 14 of his 28 rounds were even-par or better. His stroke average ranked ninth best in school history and he owns a 73.51 career average, good for seventh on the all-time list.
Bradley and classmate Joe Weiler will both return in 2021-22 for a CoVid senior season. Head coach Rob Bradley welcomes back all five players that competed at this year's Big Ten Championships, in addition to welcoming talented freshmen Kent Hsaio, Andrew White and Kentaro Nanayama.