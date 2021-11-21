CHICAGO — Behind a trio of touchdowns from Aidan O'Connell to Milton Wright, the Purdue football team improved to 7-4 (5-3 Big Ten) with a 32-14 victory Nov. 20 over Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
Wright had a career day with eight receptions for 213 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs. It marked the third time a Boilermaker wide receiver eclipsed the 200-yard mark in a game, the most ever in a single season.
O'Connell aired it out all day long, throwing for 423 yards and completing 74 percent of his passes (29-39). Along with his connection with Wright, O'Connell connected with David Bell 12 times. The Big Ten's leading wide receiver tallied 101 yards for this 17th career 100-yard game.
On the other side of the ball, the defense bounced back by holding the Wildcats to just a pair of touchdowns. The Boilermakers recorded eight tackles for loss as a team, including four consecutive sacks on one of Northwestern's last drives of the game.
Bednarik Award semifinalist George Karlaftis made his presence known early, with a huge third down tackle for loss to force a punt on the Wildcats' opening drive. Ending Northwestern's next possession, the Boilermaker defensive end got his paw on a field goal attempt. The block kept the game scoreless until a 32-yard field goal from Mitchell Fineran put Purdue on the board.
Fineran doubled the Boilermakers' lead with 25-yarder before O'Connell saw Milton Wright blow past his defender down the sidelines. The 53-yard touchdown connection made it a 13-point ballgame in favor of Purdue.
Northwestern countered with a touchdown on the last play of the first half, slicing the advantage to 13-7 going into the locker room.
Despite having to kick off to start the second half, the Boilermakers jumped on the loose ball to send their offense onto the field. Purdue took advantage of the Northwestern miscue as O'Connell found Wright for a 17-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed, but the Boilermakers still doubled their advantage to a dozen.
Once again, the Wildcats answered a Purdue touchdown with one of their own to make it a one-possession game, but it didn't last long thanks to another O'Connell-Wright hookup. This time, the duo connected for 45 yards for their third touchdown of the day.
Fineran added to the lead with two more field goals, giving him four throughout the afternoon, and the Boilermakers secured their fourth road win of the season.
The Boilermakers finished with a 4-2 record on the road, winning four away games in a season for the first time since 1943.
After back-to-back road games, the Boilermakers return home for the regular season finale. Purdue hosts rival Indiana in the annual battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. Kickoff from Ross-Ade Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.