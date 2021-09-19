OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — The Purdue men's golf team pieced together its best round of the weekend to move up two spots in the team standings and finish 10th at the prestigious Olympia Fields Invitational held at Olympia Fields Country Club.
The Boilermakers tallied a 54-hole total of 24-over par 864 (288-291-285) to finish 22 shots behind team champion and No. 4-ranked North Carolina (842). Arizona State and Oklahoma State finished second and third.
Purdue finished just six shots behind Texas (858) for seventh place and two shots behind Florida and defending national champion Pepperdine (862).
Purdue defeated national powers Illinois, Baylor, Florida State, Arizona and California en route to a 10th-place showing. It marks the third time in eight appearances at the event that Purdue has placed in the top 10 (T-9th in 2011; T-8th in 2017).
Joe Weiler led the Boilermakers with a 12th-place finish at 2-over par 212 (69-72-71). It marked Weiler's eighth top-20 showing in his last 12 events (spanning three years) and his 11th career top-20 placing.
Weiler started slow, recording bogeys on two of his first three holes, but managed to play the last 15 holes in 1-under par to move into the top 15.
Sophomore Herman Sekne recorded his second consecutive top-25 finish, placing 24th at 5-over par 215 (70-72-73).
Sekne was even through 11 on his round, but suffered bogeys on three of his last seven holes to fall out of the top 20. Nonetheless, the performance continued a strong early start for the Norwegian and was his fourth top-25 finish in his last six events.
Cole Bradley turned in Purdue's best round of the day, an even-par 70 to finish tied for 42nd at 10-over par 220 (76-74-70).
Bradley had a rather uneventful day with 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey, including pars on his last nine holes.
Luke Prall finished tied for 51st at 11-over par 221 (74-73-74) while Nick Dentino was tied for 59th at 13-over par 223 (75-77-71).
Purdue will be in action next on Oct. 2-4 at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate hosted by Northern Illinois.