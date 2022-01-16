WEST LAFAYETTE — The Barn Burner Trophy Game lived up to its name.
In an exhilarating rivalry game, the Purdue women's basketball team took No. 6/5 Indiana to overtime at Mackey Arena on Jan. 16, but the Hoosiers pulled away in the final frame to win 73-68.
The crowd of 8,505 was treated to an intense affair that featured 11 lead changes and nine ties.
Neither side created much separation during regulation. The Boilermakers (11-6, 2-4) jumped out to a 7-2 run to start the game but saw that lead erased by the Hoosiers (14-2, 6-0) by the end of the first.
After Purdue took a five-point lead into the break, Indiana began the second half on an 11-2 run to take a 38-34 lead. Cassidy Hardin and Abbey Ellis scored seven straight for the hosts as the game went into the fourth tied at 41-41.
Purdue's defense stepped up at the start of the fourth, holding Indiana without a field goal for the first 5:03 of the period. The Boilermakers built up an eight-point lead with 3:21 to play before Indiana rallied to take a one point lead with eight seconds to play.
Ellis, as she had all day, stepped up for Purdue with one second remaining to knock down one free throw and send the Boilermakers to their first overtime game since 2019.
In the extra period, Indiana outscored Purdue 13-8, as Purdue went 3-of-11 from the field, including 0-for-6 from behind the arc. The Hoosiers converted a pair of 3-pointers in overtime to pull away.
Needing 14 points to join the 1,000-point club for her career, Ellis eclipsed that mark with 19 points, including several key baskets to shift momentum in the second half. The Australian was 8-of-17 from the field, grabbed a season-high eight rebounds and dished out four assists.
Madison Layden also finished two rebounds shy of a double-double with 15 points to go with two steals and two blocks. Brooke Moore added 18 points off the bench with a perfect 6-of-6 at the line and six boards.
The Boilermakers shot 38.2% from the field and committed a season-low nine turnovers. Purdue scored 38 points in the paint, its third-highest tally this season. Indiana hit 42.9% of its shots and six 3-pointers.
Purdue lost the rebounding battle 42-40, but Indiana could only manage nine second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds.
Purdue will look to bounce back at 8 p.m. ET against Illinois in Champaign.