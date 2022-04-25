WEST LAFAYETTE — A trio of RBI by freshman Olivia McFadden propelled the Boilermaker softball team (20-26, 3-11 Big Ten) to victory over Michigan State (23-25, 3-14 Big Ten) with a final score of 3-2.
Leading the way was the senior/freshman duo of Rachel Becker and McFadden. Becker registered two runs, including the game-winner, marking the first multi-run game for the senior since playing Illinois in the opening weekend of conference action (three runs on 3/25).
Meanwhile, McFadden’s three RBI set a Big Ten game-high and was one shy of tying her career-best, set on the second day of the season (four RBI at Coastal Carolina, 2/12).
In front 981 fans, Bittinger Stadium’s largest yet of the season, Purdue’s offense was efficient, making good on three of the team’s four hits. Meanwhile, its defensive effort paved the way for eight Spartan runners to be left stranded despite 11 hits.
Moreover, a throw from center fielder Kiara Dillon all the way to catcher Kaeley Hallada at home in the top of the fifth inning allowed the would-be game-tying run to be called out at home.
The Boilermakers responded to Michigan State’s runs at every turn. After the Spartans recorded the first run in the second, Purdue bested the effort with two of its own in the third, scoring Becker and Jade Moy. Then, after Michigan State tied the ball game up in the fifth, took the lead once more in the bottom of the frame to secure the win.
Three pitchers saw time in the circle today, led by freshman Klochack (2-1) who made her third career start, including the first and Big Ten action. After tossing a career-high-tying two strikeouts and allowing one walk over 4.1 innings, Brenna Smith entered the game for Klochack.
Alexa Pinarski closed the game out for the final inning to earn the second save of the season, allowing just one hit in her three batters faced.
Fans will have six chances to watch the Boilermakers in action in the coming week. First, Purdue will travel to Indiana on Tuesday for a doubleheader (originally scheduled for 4/12), then will make the short drive to Notre Dame the following day before Purdue’s final home weekend vs. Rutgers.