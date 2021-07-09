WEST LAFAYETTE — Coming out of a unique and challenging year, Boilermakers at home and around the country rose to the challenge.
Purdue Athletics and the John Purdue Club are pleased to announce the department’s annual scholarship fund surpassed $9 million for the first time in school history.
Since reaching $6.5 million just three years ago, John Purdue Club members have helped set new annual scholarship fund records every year.
The John Purdue Club strives to account for the entire student-athlete scholarship bill at $12.5 million annually. The organization encourages Boilermakers everywhere to join as members to support the nation’s best student-athletes.
“We are fortunate to have as passionate and loyal of a fan base as exists anywhere in the country,” said vice president and director of athletics Mike Bobinski. “Our John Purdue Club members have, once again, risen to the occasion. We remain ever grateful for their support and know that breaking this record will help provide the resources needed for our student-athletes to do the same on the fields of competition this year.”
Boilermakers around the world have poured support into the More Than A Game campaign since its launch in August 2020. The year-long fundraising campaign for Purdue Athletics and the John Purdue Club was initiated to help the department navigate the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and position the Boilermakers for future success.
Around the entire landscape of college athletics, schools have taken loans, downsized staff and eliminated sport programs. At Purdue, John Purdue Club members have helped the department weather ongoing challenges to position Purdue for a promising future.
Boilermakers and John Purdue Club members have the opportunity to help see the More Than A Game campaign across the finish line. To date, the initiative has raised an impressive $16.7 million; leaving the cause just $1.3 million away from its goal of $18 million.
“Our John Purdue Club members have truly been difference makers in the lives of our student-athletes, coaches and staff during this past year,” said Tim House, executive senior associate athletics director and associate vice president for development. “With one massively impressive record down, we are asking our Boilermaker faithful to power us through to our goal of $18 million for the More Than A Game campaign.”
To see the campaign encompass a full calendar year, benefits for donations to the campaign have been extended to Wednesday, Aug. 11. Those who donate to the campaign will receive three priority points per $100.
All donors who contribute $5,000 or more will see their name permanently displayed outside of historic Mackey Arena.
For more information on the John Purdue Club and how to get involved, visit JohnPurdueClub.com or call 765-494-2582.