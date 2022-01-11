WEST LAFAYETTE — The Los Angeles Athletic Club has announced that Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams have been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 Watch List, for their roles in Purdue's start.
Ivey and Williams were on the initial top-50 list released at the start of the season, while Edey was one of nine players added to the midseason list. The Big Ten leads the way with nine candidates, followed by the Pac-12 with four.
Purdue is the lone school with three representatives on the watch list, while. Duke, Gonzaga and UCLA each have two representatives.
A 6-foot, 4-inch sophomore guard from South Bend, Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring at 16.5 points per game, while contributing 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is the only player in the Big Ten to average 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game and is shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from 3-point range.
He has already made 30 trifectas in 14 games after shooting just 25.8 percent (25-of-97) from long distance last year. He has scored in double-figures in 11 straight games and was selected to the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic All-Tournament Team after leading Purdue to wins over Villanova and North Carolina in mid-November.
Williams, a 6-foot, 10-inch forward from Chicago, is averaging 13.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 59.5 percent from the field in just 20.5 minutes per game. He is the only player nationally in at least the 15 years to average 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in under 25 minutes per game and is averaging a whopping 25.4 points, 17.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per 40 minutes played.
Williams has won a pair of Big Ten Player of the Week award honors, giving him four for his career, the fifth most in school history.
The 7-foot, 4-inch Toronto native, Zach Edey has had a dominant start to his sophomore season. The sophomore center is averaging 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 70.8 percent from the field, good for second nationally, in just 17.7 minutes per game. Per 40 minutes, he is averaging 35.2 points and 16.9 rebounds and he has had five games this season of 20 or more points in 20 or fewer minutes, the most nationally for a player since the 2010-11 season (next closest is three games).
Edey is the only player since 1992-93 to average at least 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in under 20 minutes per game.