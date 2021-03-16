INDIANAPOLIS - Trevion Williams scored 26 points with 14 rebounds and five assists, but Ohio State outscored Purdue 15-6 in overtime to defeat the Boilermakers 87-78 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Buckeyes (20-8) may need their graduate transfer Seth Towns to come up big in Saturday's semifinal matchup against No. 4 Michigan, their longtime rival and the Big Ten regular-season champs, especially if Kyle Young is out.
Young matched his career with 18 points in the first half but most of the second half after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head.
Young tried to play but eventually came out and did not return. Ohio State also finished the game without all-conference forward E.J. Liddell, who fouled out after scoring 17 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists.
Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State with 20 points.
For the Buckeyes, it was another harrowing close call. Just 24 hours after Minnesota cut a 14-point lead to one in the final 3 1/2 minutes of Thursday's tourney opener, they blew an 18-point halftime lead.
Towns rescued them.
"Seth is always under control and calm," Liddell said, cracking a smile. "I feel like Seth is always the level-headed one and he made the big plays, the big shots."
It was a big moment, too. Ohio State had lost both of the other games against the Boilermakers (18-9) and the victory sends them to their first semifinal appearance since 2014.
Trevion Williams finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as Purdue's five-game winning streak ended. Jaden Ivey added 19 points.
"It was on us," Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis said when asked about the momentum shift in overtime. "We missed a free throw box out, they get a layup, a runner and a 3 (from Towns) and that's it right there."
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: One day after snapping a four-game losing streak, the Buckeyes won another game in less than impressive fashion. Yes, they need to develop a stronger knockout punch to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. What they do have, however, is grit and depth.
Purdue: One of the Big Ten's hottest teams was doomed by a miserable first half in Indy. It's only the second loss the Boilermakers have suffered inside Indiana this season. But now they'll get some extra rest before resuming next week in one of the three Indiana cities hosting tourney action this postseason.
STAT PACK
Ohio State: Washington also had five rebounds and three assists. ... The victory also gives Holtmann his eighth consecutive 20-win season. The Buckeyes have won 20 in 16 of the last 17 seasons. ... Ohio State was 16 of 18 from the free throw line. ... The Buckeyes lost their only other matchup against Michigan 92-87 in Columbus on Feb. 21. ... Ohio State is now 3-0 all-time at Lucas Oil Stadium, which also hosts the Big Ten football title game.
Purdue: Zach Edey scored 11 points for the Boilermakers. ... The Boilermakers never led in the second half and only tied the score twice, both on baskets from Williams. The first came with 46.5 seconds left and the second, with 9.4 seconds left, made it 72-all. ... The Boilermakers' streak of holding opponents to 72 or fewer points ended at 15.
Postgame Notes
Purdue fell to 18-9 overall with an 87-78 overtime setback to No. 9-ranked Ohio State in the Big Ten Quarterfinals in Indianapolis. The loss ended a five-game win streak for the Boilermakers.
Purdue was looking for a three-game season sweep of the Buckeyes after defeating Ohio State in two regular-season meetings.
Purdue falls to 14-22 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament, including 7-9 in the quarterfinals.
Purdue trailed 49-31 at halftime, but tied the game at 72 at the end of regulation.
The Buckeyes shot 19-of-34 (.559) from the field and 8-of-17 (.471) from deep in the first half, but just 6-of-26 (.231) and 1-of-11 (.091) in the second half.
Purdue is now 13-3 on the season when scoring at least 70 points.
Purdue went just 15-of-27 (.556) from the free throw line.
Purdue's freshman class scored 41 of its 78 points, the third straight game over 40 points for the group. It has scored over 50 percent of Purdue's points in nine games this year, including five of the last 10 contests.
Purdue's two centers, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey, combined for 37 points, 17 rebounds and six assists.
Trevion Williams became the first Big Ten player since at least the 2010-11 season to have at least 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in the same game. Williams went for 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the second half (9-14 FGs).
Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three assists and two rebounds, while making a career-best four 3-pointers, three of which came in a 77-second span in the second half. It marks his sixth straight game of scoring in double-figures and fifth straight game scoring at least 14 points.