WEST LAFAYETTE — The Big Ten Conference announced its 2021-22 composite schedule Sept. 8, releasing the dates of the Boilermakers' 20-game conference slate.
The announcement completes Purdue's 31-game regular-season schedule that tips off Nov. 9, against Bellarmine.
Times and TV designations will be released at a later date.
In its fourth straight year playing a 20-game league schedule, the Boilermakers open Big Ten play prior to the holiday break. Purdue opens league play at home for the fourth straight season, when it hosts Iowa on Dec. 3.
Six days later, Purdue closes out the Big Ten's opening week at Rutgers on Dec. 9.
Following a home game with Wisconsin on Jan. 3, Purdue will play four of its next five games on the road at Penn State (Jan. 8), Michigan (Jan. 11), Illinois (Jan. 17) and Indiana (Jan. 20). The lone home game sandwiched in there comes against Nebraska on Jan. 14.
After a home game with Northwestern (Jan. 23) and road tilt at Iowa (Jan. 27), Purdue will then have four of its next five games at home, entering a crucial stretch against the league's best in the hunt for a Big Ten title.
The Boilermakers will host Ohio State (Jan. 30), travel to Minnesota (Feb. 5), then host Michigan (Saturday, Feb. 5), Illinois (Feb. 10) and Maryland on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13).
Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois and Maryland are all expected to be contenders for the Big Ten title.
Three of Purdue's next four games will be on the road after that stretch, beginning at Northwestern (Feb. 16). Rutgers comes to town on Sunday, Feb. 20, before road games at Michigan State (Feb. 26) and Wisconsin (March 1).
Purdue ends the regular season March 5 by hosting Indiana on Senior Night.
Purdue will have eight league home games played on weekends (Friday to Sunday). The lone two weekday games will be against Wisconsin (Jan. 3) and Illinois (Feb. 10).
The Big Ten Tournament will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, from March 9 to 13.