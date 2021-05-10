WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Linebacker Derrick Barnes was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 113th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 National Football League Draft. Barnes’ selection marks the second consecutive year a Boilermaker linebacker has been taken after Markus Bailey went to Cincinnati last season in the seventh round.
Barnes was a three-year starter for the Boilermakers, playing both as a linebacker and a rush end. He appeared in 43 career games, making 29 starts. He wrapped up his four-year career with 225 tackles, 158 solo, with 25.0 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
As a senior in 2020, Barnes led the Boilermakers with 54 tackles and was second on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss. He finished second on the team with 63 tackles, including 47 solo stops, 11.0 tackles for loss and team-high 7.5 sacks as junior in 2019.
Barnes is the highest Purdue linebacker picked since 2004 when Landon Johnson was selected by Cincinnati in the third round with the 96th overall pick. Stanford Kegler also was tabbed in the fourth round of the 2008 Draft, but lasted until the 134th overall selection. Cliff Avril was taken by Detroit as a linebacker in the third round of 2008, but played as a defensive end at Purdue.