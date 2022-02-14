MADISON, Wis. — After a first half for the record books, Purdue women's basketball will flip the page after struggles in the second half turned the tide for Wisconsin in a narrow 54-52 setback for the Boilermakers at the Kohl Center.
The Boilermakers (14-11, 5-9) were led in scoring by junior guard Abbey Ellis, but all points for the transfer point guard came in the first half. After the break, Purdue received five points out of freshman guard Jayla Smith.
A bright spot developed on the boards for the Boilers, with junior guard Jeanae Terry pulling down a career-high 17 rebounds. The total also stands as the most rebounds by a Boilermaker this season.
Terry's previous personal best was 16 boards for Illinois during the 2020-21 season vs. Penn State (Jan. 28, 2021). Her previous Boilermaker high mark was 13 rebounds earlier this season against Ohio State (Dec. 21, 2021).
Purdue held Wisconsin to just two points in the first quarter (17-2) – the fewest points allowed in the first quarter in program history. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved NCAA women's basketball moving to four 10-minute quarters ahead of the 2015-16 season.
Head coach Katie Gearlds' squad amassed a 35-15 lead after the first two quarters, but a drop in shooting percentage spelled trouble down the stretch. Wisconsin nailed 58.3 percent (14-for-24) of its shots in the second half, while Purdue dipped to a 17.2-percent mark (5-for-29).
Wisconsin (7-17, 4-10) had four players get into double-figure scoring, led by Julie Pospisilova's 15 points.
The Boilermakers return home to Mackey Arena to face Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 17, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. on B1G+ and the Purdue Radio Network.