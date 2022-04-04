LAFAYETTE — The promotional lineup for the Lafayette Aviators' second season in renovated Loeb Stadium will feature both the expected – such as Sunday Family Fun Days and Thirsty Thursdays – but also the unexpected such as an appearance by Spider-Man, a Wands & Wizardry Night and the Aviators first ever Hispanic Heritage Night.
The fun kicks off June 1 with Opening Night followed by the first Thirsty Thursday of the summer and a baseball giveaway for kids on June 3.
Other highlights include the Aviators giveaway one flat-screen television an inning on June 17, and an Aviators white replica jersey giveaway to the first 250 kids on June 18.
June 18 is also "Turn Back the Clock Night," where the team celebrates the history of the former Loeb Stadium, including the Aviators' Prospect League Championship Team in 2017.
On Friday, June 24, "Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act" makes his first-ever appearance in Lafayette and he’s followed on June 25 by the Aviators' salute to all things Harry Potter on "Wands and Wizardry Night." The Aviators will take the field in wands-and-wizard-themed jerseys that will be auctioned post-game to benefit the KLD Foundation.
The Aviators have a second specialty jersey night slated for July 15 on Hispanic Heritage Night. The Aviators will be wearing specialty designed Hispanic heritage jerseys which will be auctioned post-game, with proceeds donated to the Community Cancer Center.
The second Aviators Street Fest takes place from 2-6 p.m. July 16 on Wallace Street adjacent to Loeb Stadium. The gates open at 6 p.m. that evening for Aviators Replica Jersey Night. The first 250 kids on the 16th receive an Aviators navy-colored replica jersey.
Spider-Man makes an appearance on Super Hero Night (July 23). Exclusive pre-game Spider-Man meet-and-greet opportunities will be available, plus all kids receive a superhero cape!
Three Franciscan Health Family Sunday’s are scheduled for this summer – June 26, July 10 and July 24. With advance purchase, fans receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four drinks for only $44. As an added bonus, the first 250 kids on July 10 will receive a free Lafayette Aviators cap. Each Sunday home game, fans are invited to play catch on the field pre-game and post-game kids can run the bases.
Also scheduled for this summer are Bark in the Park (June 22), Day Camp Day (June 27) and National Night Out (Aug. 2).
For the complete list of Aviators promotions visit https://lafayettebaseball.com/schedule/promotions