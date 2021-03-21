Dear Editor,
I was encouraged to see the Feb 18, 2021 article in the Indy Star about the 17 Purdue professors who joined 33 other Hoosier professors (all economists and agriculture economists) to write an open letter to the Indiana Congressional delegation stressing the need for effective solutions to address climate change.
Isn't it heartening when knowledgeable community leaders step out of their comfort zone and make their voice heard on behalf of the well-being of our country?
In addition, I was especially encouraged to see that their preferred recommendation was to put a fee on carbon at the source and then return all the money equally to all citizens. That is exactly the same policy as recommended by the bipartisan group Citizens' Climate Lobby that I volunteer for.
I especially like this quote, from their letter: "Most importantly, the carbon fee and dividend policy would benefit most Hoosiers and households across the US, including the most vulnerable. The majority of families would receive a larger dividend payment each year than they pay in increased energy prices and prices of other goods."
In other words, most households will come out money ahead with this policy.
Thank you professors for your expert advice on showing us the way toward effective climate solutions to keep the U.S. and Indiana viable and healthy. Let's hope Congressman Jim Baird and senators Mike Braun and Todd Young are also listening.
Joseph Sauer,
Lafayette