WEST LAFAYETTE — With record enrollment and campus returning to normal operations for the fall semester, retail dining locations on Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus have reopened or expanded their hours from the summer.
“The Purdue Food Company, managed by Aramark, operates more than 20 campus retail dining locations with various operating hours,” said Rob Wynkoop, associate vice president for auxiliary services. “The products and menu items range from made-to-order burgers, pizzas and salads to sandwiches, baked goods, snacks and more.”
Hours and addresses are listed at each operation’s website. The retail dining option on the Purdue Menus mobile app (Apple/Android) also lists this information and provides an easy way to place an order at a number of these locations. Hours are subject to change throughout the semester, especially during university breaks or holidays. The following businesses will have the most up-to-date information available on their respective websites:
- Au Bon Pain
- Bistro
- Boilermaker Market at Cary Quadrangle
- Boilermaker Market at Harrison Hall
- Boilermaker Market at Stewart Center
- Boilermaker Market on Third Street
- Catalyst Café
- Chick-fil-A
- Continuum Café
- Cosi
- The Daily Bite Food Truck
- Famous Frank’s @ Cary Knight Spot
- Freshens Fresh Food Studio
- Harrison Grill
- Jersey Mike’s
- Panera Bread Company
- Qdoba
- Saladworks at the Wing Chan Café
- Starbucks at Materials and Electrical Engineering Building
- Starbucks on Third Street
“I am really pleased with the options added to the campus in the last year or so,” Wynkoop said. “And once the ground floor of the Purdue Memorial Union reopens in January, there really will be something for everyone.”
In addition to the many brick-and-mortar retail dining locations, a number of food trucks will be on campus during the fall semester. Follow Purdue Food Company on Instagram and Facebook for more details and locations.
All retail dining locations are open to the public. Cash and cards are accepted, and students can use Dining Dollars and Boiler Express at most locations.
Faculty, staff and students may purchase one of two retail dining memberships where funds are added to their Purdue ID card and can be used at any of the Purdue Food Co. retail dining locations. This includes Purdue Food Co. food trucks and Starship, but excludes Chick-fil-A. Exclusive member perks include a free birthday meal, bonus dollars, and special promotions and discounts throughout the year.
Individuals who plan to visit these retail dining locations should follow all Protect Purdue guidelines, including correctly wearing a face mask inside any campus building, regardless of vaccination status.