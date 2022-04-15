WEST LAFAYETTE — Dr. John Whyte, chief medical officer for WebMD, will speak in the Purdue Series on Corporate Citizenship and Ethics at 7 p.m. on April 21 in Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse. The talk is free and open to the public.
Whyte, a physician and corporate executive, will focus his remarks on the ethical considerations regarding tradeoffs in U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory approvals and the potential benefits and pitfalls of medical artificial intelligence.
Before joining WebMD, Whyte served as director of professional affairs and stakeholder engagement at the Center for Drugs Evaluation and Research at the U.S. FDA. He also was chief medical expert and vice president of health and medical education at the Discovery Channel.
The event is part of the Purdue Series on Corporate Citizenship and Ethics, a series that features speakers from a variety of disciplines who investigate various aspects of business ethics and the role citizens play in corporate ethics. It is presented by the Krannert School of Management, the College of Education’s James F. Ackerman Center for Democratic Citizenship and the College of Pharmacy, with funding from the Blake Family Fund and Purdue Federal Credit Union.
The talk will also serve as the kickoff for Krannert’s Alumni Conference, a three-day event of programming for Krannert alums.