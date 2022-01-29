WEST LAFAYETTE — In continuing its mission to provide access to quality education for all, Purdue University Global is teaming with the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) to offer access to its myriad online degrees and certificate programs.
IDOC employees and their immediate family members who live in Indiana can now take advantage of a 25% tuition reduction on undergraduate degrees and certificates, and a 10% tuition reduction on graduate or doctoral degrees or certificates. Furthermore, they can take a three-week class trial with no financial obligation.
“We are pleased to offer the hardworking members of the Indiana Department of Correction and their family members this opportunity to achieve their education and career goals online, as they enhance their skills and expand their knowledge,” Purdue Global Provost Jon Harbor said. “We look forward to welcoming them to the Purdue Global family and celebrating their achievements.”
As part of the partnership benefits, Purdue Global is allowing IDOC training to be counted for select courses, offering employees up to 24 quarter transfer credits toward an associate or bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Purdue Global.
“Our staff are committed to growth, change and finding new avenues that makes them better employees and people,” said Angela D. Sutton, deputy commissioner of diversity and development for the Indiana Department of Correction. “Partnering with Purdue Global provides a valuable opportunity for our staff and their family members to create new possibilities for their future.”
Purdue Global offers IDOC employees more than 175 online programs, including business, criminal justice, human services, nursing and psychology, among others.
Textbooks and course materials are included for undergraduate programs, and additional benefits include waivers on resource fees and free tutoring in math, writing and science.